Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his surprise interview with Sky Italia on Thursday.

The Belgian striker said he was ‘not happy’ with his situation at Stamford Bridge, as he continues to get used to Tuchel’s style. The goalscorer also shocked Chelsea fans by revealing his desire to re-join Inter one day.

The comments saw Lukaku left out as Chelsea drew 2-2 with title rivals Liverpool at the weekend. It was a big call from Tuchel, who had the backing of the club’s board when making the decision.

The manager insists a solution will be found, and Lukaku will be available for Wednesday’s match against Tottenham.

The Blues host Antonio Conte’s side in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

“First of all we were even in the background happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it and talk calmly,” Tuchel said.

“He apologised and is back in the squad for (Tuesday’s) training. For me the most important thing was to understand and clearly understand and believe that it was not intentional.

“He did not do this intentionally to create noise in front of such a big game. And it’s the very first time even he has behaved like this.”

Lucas Digne battle between Chelsea and West Ham Lucas Digne is set to leave Everton but West Ham will battle Chelsea to get the signature of the left back

The German continued: “It’s not that big as maybe people want it to be, but it’s also not small.

“But it is small enough to stay calm, accept an apology and to move on forward. He’s very aware of what happened and what he created and he feels the responsibility to clean the mess up.

“Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it, of course. He can handle it, but he also has no other choice.

Man Utd fans wanting Rangnick out will not be happy with the man tipped to be in charge in 2022/23

“He cannot expect everybody to be super happy the very next day.

“But he’s still our player and we have good, good reasons and a lot of reasons to make him play for us, and to convince him and to fight hard that he’s our player. We’re happy he’s our player, we will protect him.”

Cole says shock Chelsea move is ‘possible’

Meanwhile, Carlton Cole reckons the Blues could move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“If you look at it, Chelsea is in need of a striker as well,” Cole said.

“Imagine that, you never know, stranger things have happened. It’s still London, do you know what I mean?

“I doubt that will happen, they’re not going to sell or loan to their rival club.”

The former striker added: “Look at the history. Dortmund, Tuchel, Aubameyang, they know each other and he knows what he gets out of him.

“So I’m not saying that’s going to happen. I’m saying it’s a possibility because everything’s a possibility in football.”

READ MORE: Quick profit possible as Chelsea battle former boss and two others for impressive defender