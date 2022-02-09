Chelsea beat Al-Hilal 1-0 to make the Club World Cup final for the first time in 10 years, in a victory they should have made much easier.

The Blues ended the first half well on top, dominating the ball and getting the lead. While they could have had much more, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga only had one simple save to make, which came just before the break.

In the second half, Al-Hilal grew in confidence and Kepa became a major feature of the match. Nevertheless, the Premier League side – led by assistant boss Zslot Low in the absence of Thomas Tuchel – prevailed.

The result means Champions League holders Chelsea will face Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in Saturday’s final.

The Blues asserted their dominance straight away and Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech shot wide and over in the first 10 minutes.

But Al-Hilal stood firm in the opening stages. Indeed, defenders Ali Albulayhi, Yasser Al Shahrani and midfielder Mohamed Kanno all chipped in to keep Chelsea at bay.

After Al-Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf palmed Ziyech’s cross away, the Saudi Arabian club got forward for the first time.

Marcos Alonso misjudged Matheus Pereira’s cross but did enough to put Moussa Marega off, the former Porto forward waiting behind the Spaniard.

Back at the other end, Lukaku eventually broke the deadlock after 32 minutes. Kai Havertz crossed in from the left and Al Shahrani headed back across goal to Lukaku, who lashed home from close range.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger back on Bayern Munich radar Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is a target for Bayern Munich to replace Niklas Sule at the end of the season, according to reports.

Chelsea settled from there and Kepa had to make his one and only save at the end of the half to stop a Salem Al Dawsari shot from long range.

Chelsea were fast out of the blocks after the break when Kai Havertz hit the post. Still, the Blues struggled to see their opponents off.

Al-Hilal subsequently grew in confidence and Kepa became a crucial figure for the Premier League side. Marega got through and forced a low save. The stopper then leapt across his goal to palm Kanno’s long-range shot away.

Chelsea prevail against Al-Hilal

Silva then had a scary moment when former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo went down under pressure from the Brazilian.

However, Silva survived and Chelsea continued to stand firm.

Up the other end, Lukaku cut inside and passed to substitute Mason Mount. However, the England international had a shot blocked out for a corner.

Summer free agent XI – Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger among those still up for grabs

From there, Al-Hilal struggled to create any more clear-cut chances and the Blues prevailed.

They will now look to go one better than the Chelsea team which lost to Corinthians in the 2012 Club World Cup final.