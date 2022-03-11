Chelsea have ‘offered’ Romelu Lukaku to Paris Saint-Germain and are willing to take a huge loss on the striker, according to a bombshell report.

Lukaku fell out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel after a controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia, which came out in January. He spoke about his lack of game time and the fact he would ‘love’ to return to Inter one day.

The Belgium international did work his way back into the first team, although he then lost his spot to Kai Havertz. That came after he managed just seven touches against Crystal Palace on February 19.

Lukaku’s team-mate is looking sharp and has got on the scoresheet in consecutive Premier League matches.

Chelsea’s financial situation is now under threat following UK Government sanctions aimed at owner Roman Abramovich.

And Lukaku is one expensive player they could offload, once the transfer ban comes to an end.

According to Sport Witness, who cite reports in France, PSG have the chance to land Lukaku this summer.

Romelu Lukaku could replace Mbappe

The Ligue 1 leaders will likely be in need of a new goalscorer as Kylian Mbappe prepares to join Real Madrid.

Lukaku’s huge salary is a sticking point for PSG. But Chelsea are willing to take a significant loss on the 28-year-old.

They spent £97.5million to sign the player from Inter in the summer. However, Chelsea will now look to sell for €50m (£42m), according to the report.

This may come in the form of an initial loan which will be made permanent after one season in France.

PSG officials are now deciding whether to act on the ‘golden opportunity’ which has been put in their sights.

Thomas Tuchel future stance revealed

Meanwhile, a report has revealed Thomas Tuchel’s stance when it comes to his Chelsea future, with the manager a target for Manchester United.

While writing in his column for The Telegraph, pundit Jamie Carragher told United to pounce.

“Manchester United have been presented with the ideal opportunity to recruit the manager who should be their number one target: Thomas Tuchel,” he said.

But The Telegraph pour cold water on Carragher’s prediction, alongside United’s hopes of landing the German. They claim Tuchel ‘has no intention’ of leaving Chelsea.

He remains ‘fully committed’ to the Champions League holders and will see out his contract at the very least.

