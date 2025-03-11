Sources: Romeo Lavia stance on Chelsea future revealed as Enzo Maresca plan becomes clear

Chelsea do not actively plan to offload Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, with sources revealing what could happen in the event the Blues decide to change their stance.

Lavia is one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League who made his name at Southampton. Liverpool wanted to sign the defensive midfielder in the summer of 2023, but it was Chelsea who ended up with the prized signature of the Belgium international, paying the Saints an initial transfer fee of £53million for him and handing him a seven-year contract.

The defensive midfielder has not had the best of times at Chelsea due to injury problems.

Lavia was able to make only one appearance all season in 2023-24 and has played 12 times in all competitions so far this campaign.

Ten of those appearances this season have come in the Premier League, and sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been impressed.

Maresca likes Lavia very much and is keen on using the young defensive midfielder whenever he is available.

TEAMtalk understands that Lavia, too, is very happy in London and at Chelsea.

The former Manchester City prospect hopes to get fit again and show the great form that he exhibited when he featured for Chelsea this season.

However, Lavia’s position is key to the structure of Maresca’s set-up, and Chelsea have acknowledged that they need to factor in Lavia’s battle with injuries.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are big fans of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The Blues, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, also plan to bring back Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Strasbourg, although he has made it clear that he wants to be playing in the first team.

Romeo Lavia will have lots of offers – sources

While Chelsea are not actively looking to sell Lavia this summer, TEAMtalk has been told that there would be interest in the midfielder should he become available.

Those close to Lavia believe that the midfielder would be inundated with offers should it become clear he is available for sale and Chelsea are looking to offload him.

However, there are no major moves from any clubs for Lavia for the time being.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have not told Lavia he is free to go or will not be part of their plans under Maresca.

Latest Chelsea news: Mainoo interest, Lookman on shortlist

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The London club were keen on the midfielder in January, and sources have told us that the Blues retain an interest in the 19-year-old midfielder.

Man Utd are keen to negotiate a contract extension for the midfielder, but talks have been going on for far longer than anticipated.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation of Mainoo and could pounce should the chance to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer present itself.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is on Chelsea’s radar as well.

While Lookman is not the Blues’ number one target for the summer, the former Everton forward is on their shortlist.

Lookman has fallen out with Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and is increasingly likely to leave the Italian club.

TEAMtalk understands that Lookman would be very interested in a return to London, where he played with Fulham.

Meanwhile, Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has admitted that he was wrong about Marc Cucurella.

Leboeuf told ESPN: “I want to mention somebody because I was very harsh, very hard on him about two years ago.

“Cucurella. I call him Cucu the saviour! That’s what I call him. He’s become my idol! That guy is amazing: defensively, offensively. Cucu the saviour, I love you. But everyone else has to work harder, come on guys! Go back to basics.

“Chelsea are keeping hold of the ball but doing nothing with it. Then later in the game when they need the ball they give the ball away. They looked completely lost against Leicester. They won, it’s okay, but I’m not very happy with the performance.”

