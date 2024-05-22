Ruben Amorim is being linked with the Chelsea job

Ruben Amorim is once again being linked to a job in the Premier League and TEAMtalk can confirm Chelsea are interested in bringing in the Portuguese manager.

Amorim was among the favourites to join Liverpool before the announcement came that Arne Slot would try to fill the massive shoes of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The 39-year-old trainer saw his stock rise considerably after managing Sporting to their first Portuguese top-flight title in 19 years back in 2021.

Amorim has received glowing endorsements from several prominent figures in the game including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea‘s interest in Amorim was said to have cooled as they assessed their squad’s tactical profile as ill-suited to the style of play favoured by the Sporting manager.

We understand that Amorim’s lack of experience in the Premier League or another top-five league is a source of concern for Chelsea chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

However, Amorim was able to guide Sporting to another Liga Portugal title that shows he is no flash in the pan. Sporting ran away with the campaign winning handsomely in the end with a ten-point margin on the final day of the season.

Amorim was confirmed to have been on Liverpool’s list to replace Klopp but he was reportedly never the frontrunner for the post.

The tactical concerns that put Liverpool off the Sporting boss as he tends to favour the use of a back three.

DON’T MISS – Victor Osimhen greenlights huge Chelsea move despite Pochettino exit; Saudi transfer shut down

Sporting warn Chelsea that they will not release Amorim from his contract

TEAMtalk sources say that a major stumbling block to Amorim being appointed as Chelsea boss could be that Sporting are totally unwilling to let the manager go.

He was forced to apologise to the club for travelling to London to hold talks with West Ham and it seems that stance has not softened and Sporting insist that it is not a matter of compensation.

Sporting Club president Frederico Varandas has flatly denied that Amorim will leave the Portuguese champions.

“Today, we have one of the best coaches in the world,” Varandas said.

“We have him today, we had him four years ago and we have him next year.

“It is not because of the financial aspect or the lack of interest from other clubs that he remains here, year after year. He stays here because Sporting is a club that gives you protection, stability, conditions to be successful and above all to be happy.”

READ MORE – The best available football managers: Pochettino joins Man Utd targets and Liverpool legend