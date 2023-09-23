Ruben Loftus-Cheek has veiled dig at Chelsea in gushing praise for ‘incredible’ Milan

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek appears to have had a veiled dig at former club Chelsea after revealing how much he is enjoying life at new club AC Milan.

The England international quit Stamford Bridge to move to the San Siro in a €16million deal back in July, as he became one of a plethora of exits in a busy summer of ins and outs in west London.

Loftus-Cheek had been at Chelsea for over a decade after joining them as a youngster back in 2012 before making his first-team debut in 2015.

The attacking midfielder, who also had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, made 155 appearances for the Blues before his exit this summer.

However, he was never in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans as the former Tottenham boss looked to completely revamp Chelsea‘s engine room.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo were all signed for big money in what appears to be turning into a season of transition in west London.

But that is of no concern to Loftus-Cheek, who has been speaking about his time in Milan so far.

Loftus-Cheek making immediate Milan impact

The 27-year-old has made a positive impact at the San Siro, having played in all but two of Milan’s games so far.

And talking about his experience so far, Loftus-Cheek said: “It’s incredible, I look around and I’m still amazed by the size of the stadium, by its history.

“I look at all this, I think I can play here every week and God knows for how long, so I’m really happy about it all.

“It’s incredible to have such support despite such a bad result in the championship.”

The midfielder made his latest appearance for Milan as a 65th-minute substitute in a 1-0 win over Verona on Saturday.

As for Chelsea, they are back in action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

