Chelsea considered a move for former academy graduate Ruben Loftus‑Cheek earlier this month, after the AC Milan star was circulated to a number of clubs by intermediaries, but were ultimately left disappointed.

Loftus‑Cheek, now thriving with Milan, was offered to several Premier League sides as agents tested the market for the England international.

TEAMtalk understands that among those contacted were his former club, Chelsea, who have been assessing short‑term midfield options as they look to bolster Liam Rosenior’s squad.

The Blues explored a range of possibilities – including Douglas Luiz, who is instead heading back to Aston Villa – and internally discussed whether Loftus‑Cheek could provide an immediate solution.

The 30‑year‑old still has 18 months left on his current Milan contract, a factor that would have shaped any potential deal.

However, talks never advanced, with Loftus‑Cheek making it clear he is happy and settled in Italy. Indeed, Milan sources now insist the club are preparing to open discussions over a new contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have shifted focus to other midfield options on the market, with the club keen to add depth before the window closes.

Loftus-Cheek snubs Chelsea return

Loftus-Cheek began life at Chelsea at the age of eight and went on to make 155 senior appearances for the club, before leaving for Milan in the summer of 2023.

This season, the 11-time capped England international hasn’t played consistently, making just eight starts in Serie A so far.

However, he is still a valued member of the squad, hence why Milan are set to try and tie him down to a contract extension.

A new deal will protect his value and ensure his future is in the club’s hands, which Loftus-Cheek won’t mind given he’s happy in Italy.

Chelsea are now set to explore other midfield options before the transfer window slams shut.

Latest Chelsea news: Big Jacquet update / Palmer ‘doubts’

Meanwhile, we have revealed that Chelsea are confident of beating Liverpool to the signature of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, but they will have to be patient.

Rennes are fighting off approaches this month but Chelsea are in a strong position to land him in the summer.

In other news, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has reported how Cole Palmer has ‘doubts’ about his long-term future at Chelsea, despite Rosenior insisting he remains happy at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer, 23, is said to be ‘homesick’ and eyeing a return to the north-west of England, and is open to a potential move to Manchester United. Chelsea, though, value him at £150million, so it would take a record-breaking fee to sign him.

