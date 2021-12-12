Antonio Rudiger has called on Chelsea to stop sabotaging themselves with defensive mistakes after their narrow win over Leeds on Saturday.

Germany centre back Rudiger won two penalties for the Blues on Saturday, the second allowing Jorginho to net in added-time for a tense 3-2 Premier League win over Leeds.

Jorginho buried both of Chelsea’s spot-kicks to dig Thomas Tuchel’s men out of trouble, and set their Premier League title bid back on track.

Chelsea kept in touch with leaders Manchester City by edging out Leeds and also moved quickly past their 3-2 loss at West Ham.

“In terms of mentality we matched their game, in terms of quality, no, because the goals we conceded were too easy,” Rudiger told Chelsea’s official club website.

“These days we concede a lot of goals that are too easy and we have to address this. We know we need to improve things as quickly as possible.

“We make silly mistakes, we punish ourselves and give away goals. It’s not that the opponents are killing us or outplaying us.

“Obviously we are missing players, this is clear, but I don’t look for excuses.

Rudiger set for a big payday as free agent The Chelsea man is out of contract at the end of this season, as is captain Azpilicueta.

“We have a good squad and this is the chance for people now and everyone has to take their chance.

“It is crazy I get myself in positions like this in the last minutes against (Manchester) United and I was there now against Leeds.

“For me it’s important just to try to help the team and show who I am.

“I just thought ‘okay, let’s go forward as there is nothing to lose’.”

How do footballers fare at the SPOTY awards and do Rashford and Sterling have a chance of glory?

Tuchel hails Rudiger fight

Raphinha opened the scoring with a penalty of his own, only to concede a spot-kick for Jorginho to convert and put the Blues 2-1 up after Mason Mount equalised.

Teen striker Joe Gelhardt fired Leeds level in the closing stages, leaving Chelsea staring down the barrel of a fourth top-flight encounter in six without a win.

But Rudiger won that late, late spot-kick for Jorginho to convert, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed with the Germany defender’s never-say-die attitude.

“He refused to accept defeat,” said Tuchel.

“This was necessary. We expected it could be an intense match for Toni and Cesar Azpilicueta, because of Leeds’ unique style of defending.

“We expected to have spaces for those two players to drive into. They let us drive in there, and the two players did that well.

“Toni would not accept us losing, and we were lucky of course to have the last penalty so late. But we did everything possible to turn it around.”

READ MORE: Agent reveals love for country will draw major star away from Chelsea