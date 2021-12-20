Whether Antonio Rudiger is likely to remain with Chelsea beyond this season has been revealed after a report stated talks are poised to intensify.

The German centre-half has been the one constant in Chelsea’s rearguard this season. While the likes of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have been rotated in and out, Rudiger has remained a near ever-present.

However, he, along with the aforementioned centre-backs, are all out of contract next summer.

Chelsea are believed to be keen on extending the stays of each of the quartet. However, Azpilicueta is a target for Barcelona, and bitter rivals Real Madrid want Rudiger.

Of the four, it is Rudiger who appears the most likely to leave. According to the latest from ESPN, that is the exact scenario that could be etched in stone next month.

Citing Sport Italia, they reveal Real are set to ‘intensify’ talks with Rudiger and his camp ‘over the next few weeks’.

On their agenda is the signing of a pre-contract agreement. Rudiger will be able to sign such a document come January 1.

If he puts pen to paper, Rudiger will then join Real as a free agent next summer. German newspaper Bild recently stated Real was Rudiger’s preferred destination if he leaves.

Rudiger ‘unlikely’ to extend Stamford Bridge stay

PSG are stated to believe they still have a chance at disrupting Real’s move.

Manchester United and Tottenham are also in the mix, with Spurs supremo Daniel Levy hopeful the Antonio Conte-Fabio Paratici combination can convince Rudiger to remain in London.

Rudiger set for a big payday as free agent The Chelsea man is out of contract at the end of this season, as is captain Azpilicueta.

However, Rudiger is declared ‘unlikely’ to remain in London, or England for that matter.

He was reported to have treated Chelsea’s most recent contract offer as a ‘slap in the face’ last month. Their efforts since then have not borne fruit, and it now appears Rudiger is destined to sign for Real.

Tuchel targets Wolves ace after losing faith in flop

Meanwhile, Tuchel has urged Chelsea to back him in January after losing faith in a recent signing, and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is in his crosshairs, per a report.

Saul Niguez could have eased the burden brought about by Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis. However, the Atletico loanee has largely been overlooked.

Indeed, Saul has only made five league appearances this term and is yet to play more than 45 minutes in an appearance.

He finally showed signs of life on Sunday with a fine cameo from the bench helping to stabilise Chelsea in their 0-0 stalemate with Wolves. However, according to Tódófíchájés, Tuchel has seen enough already.

They state that Saul has ‘lost the full confidence’ of Tuchel. As a result, it’s looking increasingly unlikely the option to turn his loan move permanent won’t be triggered.

What’s more, the outlet state Tuchel is already eyeing January upgrades, and Wolves’ Ruben Neves is on his radar.

The report writes Tuchel has ‘demanded’ Chelsea increase his selection options next month. Neves could be targeted, though the obvious drawback of his €45m valuation is duly acknowledged. Furthermore, the article states Wolves would again try to rebuff an approach if one came from Chelsea.

