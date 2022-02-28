Chelsea turn to surprise Man Utd goalkeeper target in bid to replace wantaway Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as they start looking at replacements for wantaway back-up star Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard looks set to quit the club this summer in search of regular game time and Johnstone fits the bill as a potential replacement, especially given that he will be available on a free at the end of the current campaign.

The Blues spent a whopping £72million to sign Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, a world-record fee for a keeper.

Despite having an impressive first season, a fallout with Maurizio Sarri was the beginning of his struggles.

The 27-year-old’s form then dipped under Frank Lampard. Since then, he’s become the firm second choice behind Edouard Mendy under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are now reportedly open to selling the player, even though they will take a significant loss, according to Chelsea blogger Si Phillips.

Kepa is known to have interest from Italy and Spain. Meanwhile, a switch to another English team is also a possibility.

Chelsea man headed for Barca One of Chelsea's three out of contract defenders looks to be heading away from the club in summer. According to reports in Europe the Blues don't expect Andreas Christensen to sign a new deal and he'll be heading out to Barcelona as a result

The stopper may have played his final game in Chelsea colours in the shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, a game in which he missed the decisive penalty.

And now all eyes are on who could potentially replace him.

Johnstone linked with Bridge switch

Baggies stopper Johnstone appears to be one of the names in the frame to move to west London.

The 28-year-old wants to be back in the top flight next season, but he would play second fiddle to Mendy.

Tottenham and West Ham have also shown an interest in the England international. However, it’s a return to Manchester United that is recently being mooted.

The Red Devils are expected to move on from Dean Henderson in the summer and Johnstone knows the Old Trafford surroundings well.

One thing is for sure, Johnstone will be back in the top flight next season. However, whether he’s first-choice or a back-up remains uncertain.

