Chelsea have once again set their sights on Samu Aghehowa, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the Porto star firmly back on their radar as the club prepares for further changes to their striking department in 2026.

The Blues have tracked Aghehowa for multiple seasons now and came within touching distance of signing him from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, only for the deal to collapse late in the window.

Porto swooped in, and the move has proved transformative: Aghehowa has since flourished in Portugal, earned his first Spain caps, and established himself as one of the most coveted young strikers in Europe off the back of an incredible record that so far reads 47 goals in 76 appearances.

The 21-year-old has already notched an impressive 20 goals in 31 games so far this season, and since Chelsea’s failed bid, interest has only intensified.

Tottenham have been long‑term admirers, while Newcastle United have stepped up their scouting efforts in recent months. But we understand that Chelsea are now back in the race and are watching the striker extremely closely.

Sources have told us that Chelsea, now under Liam Rosenior, fully recognise their need for a new frontline presence this summer.

They are also one of the club’s paying close attention to Julian Alvarez’s situation at Atletico Madrid, as we exclusively revealed.

Chelsea ready to fight for striker signing

While a deal is already in place for Emmanuel Emegha to arrive from sister club Strasbourg, there is no guarantee the striker will be part of the first‑team squad next season.

Meanwhile, pressure is also mounting on Liam Delap, whose debut campaign has been disrupted by injuries and inconsistency.

With uncertainty surrounding some of their current options, though they are pleased with the progress of Joao Pedro, Chelsea’s recruitment team have revisited their long‑held belief that Aghehowa is a player of genuine top‑level potential and one who could still be brought to Stamford Bridge.

We have learned that the Blues’ renewed interest is seen internally as a sign that their original assessment of the striker was correct. The feeling is that Aghehowa has only strengthened his case since moving to Porto.

Aghehowa is now firmly back on their radar and the battle for his signature could shape up to be one of the biggest transfer fights of the summer.

