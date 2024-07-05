Saudis backed to save Chelsea AGAIN with ‘exciting’ swoop for star Maresca doesn’t want

The Saudi Pro League might come to the rescue of Chelsea once again this summer by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to reports.

Several Chelsea players swapped Stamford Bridge for the riches of Saudi Arabia last summer. The Blues held several rounds of talks to try and tie midfielder N’Golo Kante down to a new contract, but he ultimately left on a free transfer and signed for Al-Ittihad.

While Chelsea were left frustrated by Kante’s departure, Saudi chiefs did help them out with two other transfers.

Unwanted duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly both headed to the Middle East by joining Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal respectively.

Other players including Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were tipped to move to Saudi as well, but they instead opted to remain in Europe.

Rival fans were annoyed by the deals involving Mendy and Koulibaly as Chelsea managed to pick up far more money for them from Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal than European clubs would have paid.

Indeed, Chelsea earned £17m for Mendy and £20m for Koulibaly. This in turn helped Todd Boehly’s side massively with their Financial Fair Play limits and their own signings.

According to TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti, Chelsea could receive another financial boost during the current transfer window as the Saudis are planning a move for goalkeeper Kepa.

Chelsea transfers: Kepa Arrizabalaga to get Saudi offer

In particular it is Al-Ittihad who are spying a deal for Kepa, which brings up the possibility of him reuniting with Kante and also playing alongside other well-known stars such as Karim Benzema and Fabinho.

Reports in Spain state that Al-Ittihad are readying an ‘exciting’ move for Kepa, though the exact value of their bid has yet to be determined.

Galetti, meanwhile, has revealed that the hugely wealthy club remains in talks with Brazilian shot-stopper Bento, as he is their No 1 target. But if Bento cannot be signed then Al-Ittihad will swoop for Kepa.

Boehly and Chelsea will be delighted if the 29-year-old heads to Saudi in a big-money deal, as his value will soon start to decline now that he has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, acting as cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois, but the Spaniard got injured himself and had to act as a backup to usual third-choice keeper Andriy Lunin when he returned to full fitness.

Kepa has now returned to West London, though it does not look like he will remain there for long. New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to completely overhaul the club’s options in goal, which may see both Kepa and Robert Sanchez get sold.

Those two departures would bring in funds to help Chelsea snare their top keeper target, who is shining at Euro 2024 and is loved by Cristiano Ronaldo.

