Chelsea are plotting a huge raid on Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers, with a report explaining why the West Midlands club may sell the star against Unai Emery’s wishes.

Rogers arrived in the Premier League in February last year when Villa paid Middlesbrough £15million for his capture. The attacking midfielder forced his way into Emery’s side towards the end of last season, but it is the current campaign where he has really flourished.

Rogers has established himself as one of Villa’s key stars by notching 14 goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

A lot of what Villa do well in attack goes through Rogers, who is now a guaranteed starter despite fierce competition for places at Villa Park.

The Englishman’s contract with Villa runs until June 2030. However, The Independent claim that Chelsea are spying a shock deal to prise him away from Villa.

Chelsea are ‘looking to add firepower to their attack’ this summer and are ‘targeting Rogers’ as a big summer signing.

Chelsea scouts have been hugely impressed by Rogers, who has been one of the Premier League’s ‘revelations’ this term and has ‘gone to the next level’ under Emery’s guidance.

Enzo Mareca’s side ‘feel there may be an opportunity to do business’ with Villa, despite Rogers being one of Emery’s favourite players.

That is because Villa may be forced into a ‘transfer churn’ due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Villa’s wage bill has been over 90 per cent of revenue in recent seasons, and this could cause financial issues.

Their run to the Champions League quarter-finals helped, though they need to qualify for the competition again to ease PSR concerns.

Chelsea could capitalise on Villa’s PSR concerns

That is not guaranteed, as the Villans sit seventh in the Premier League currently and will need to overtake Chelsea themselves and Nottingham Forest to reach the qualification spots.

Chelsea believe Rogers could be among the top players Villa chiefs decide to cash in on if they need to recoup funds, even though his sale would infuriate Emery.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea are indeed admirers of the exciting 22-year-old. However, we understand that Chelsea have simply added Rogers to their shortlist, rather than actively pursuing his signature.

They have been put on alert by Villa’s potentially tricky financial situation, but the move is not advanced at this stage.

We revealed on April 5 that Manchester City are keen on reuniting with Rogers, having allowed him to leave for Boro in July 2023.

Liverpool have been linked with a stunning move for the playmaker, too.

