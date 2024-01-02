Season-saving Chelsea transfers force Chalobah sacrifice, with Roma primed to strike

Roma are leading the charge for Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with Jose Mourinho keen to continue following the path of his club recruiting Englishmen.

Chelsea are heading for another busy January and are hoping to sell a few players who have found themselves surplus to requirements at the club. One of those expected to leave the club this month is Chalobah.

Despite reports that injury will stop him moving, sources have stated that the plan is for him to have a new employer by February and a number of clubs are keen on completing a deal.

Roma are one club who are showing real interest and Mourinho has made it known to the Englishman that he wants him at the Serie A side.

Nottingham Forest held interest in the summer and thought they had secured a deal but were rejected by the 24-year-old at the last minute.

Their interest has dulled a little, but they would still be keen to do a deal if the opportunity arises.

They are not alone, as several Premier League clubs are keen to do a deal, with Crystal Palace also keeping tabs due to their desire to strengthen in the upcoming window. Chalobah is a player they have a long-term admiration for.

Tottenham have also looked in his direction but have opted to go for different targets with a deal close for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Roma in box seat for Chalobah

However, Roma are leading the charge and looking to strike a deal before the window closes in four weeks’ time.

The Italian giants have seen success bringing Englishmen the likes of Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling in, and believe Chalobah can be a repeat of that.

The defender is keen to remain at the highest level possible and in an ideal world would prefer to stay at his boyhood club.

That is not possible, and the owners at Stamford Bridge are keen to sanction a sale as they look to spend money on trying to save their season.

The defender graduated through Chelsea’s Cobham academy and has been at the club since he was a child. He has made 63 first-team appearances and even captained the side in pre-season.

READ MORE: Newcastle contact Chelsea over midfielder move as Blues ‘disappointed’ with his season