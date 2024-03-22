Chelsea ‘send scouts’ to watch 36-goal monster as viable Victor Osimhen alternative emerges

Chelsea are considering a move for Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative to Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly ‘keeping a close eye’ on Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to bring in a new striker.

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has long been considered to be Mauricio Pochettino’s top target but amid rival interest from Paris Saint-Germain, the Blues may find it difficult to secure a deal.

Osimhen also has a release clause of around £113m in his Napoli contract that his suitors must match to lure him away from the Italian club.

Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist of alternatives as a result of this and it has been widely claimed that Gyokeres is a player they admire greatly.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all thought to be big fans of the Swedish international.

Gyokeres has scored a stunning 36 goals in 39 appearances for Sporting since joining them from Coventry City for £21m last summer.

As with Osimhen, though, he too will command a big fee. The Portuguese giants are keen to keep hold of Gyokeres but will be powerless to stop him leaving if someone matches his £86m release clause.

Chelsea keeping a close eye on Viktor Gyokeres

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea scouts were in attendance to watch Gyokeres play for Sweden in their heavy 5-2 loss to Portugal on Thursday night.

Despite the Swedes being outclassed in the game Gyokeres managed to get on the scoresheet yet again with a goal in the 58th minute.

That takes his tally for the season up to 39 goals including national team games, so it’s no surprise to see some of Europe’s biggest clubs chasing his signature.

The report claims that Gyokeres is ‘high up on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist for the summer’ as Pochettino looks to reinforce his front line.

The Blues’ main striker Nicolas Jackson has shown flashes of brilliance this season but has only managed to score nine goals in the Premier League thus far.

Bringing in a prolific goal scorer like Gyokeres could be exactly what they need to help them challenge at the top of the Premier League again.

The London giants currently sit in a very disappointing 11th place in the Premier League table and there is serious pressure on Pochettino to turn things around.

Chelsea’s qualification for the FA Cup semi-final has helped keep the former Tottenham and PSG boss in post for now, however.

