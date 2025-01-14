Chelsea are considering a daring approach to ruin Paris Saint-Germain’s move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as Christopher Nkunku edges closer to leaving Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku feels he is undervalued at Chelsea and is therefore very open to the idea of leaving before the winter deadline. Bayern Munich have emerged as frontrunners for the French attacker and have agreed a long-term contract with him.

Talks are underway between Chelsea and Bayern over a deal which could see Mathys Tel move to West London.

As per The Telegraph, Chelsea are ‘adamant’ that Nkunku will be replaced with a new forward this month. They ideally want a right-sided forward who can also play off the left and through the middle.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Tel, having first enquired about his availability last summer. The Blues have since returned with a new approach amid talks with Bayern over Nkunku.

But The Telegraph add that Chelsea have also shown interest in Napoli ace Kvaratskhelia, despite the fact he is close to joining PSG.

Sources have told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Chelsea are debating a swoop for Kvaratskhelia if Tel does not end up joining.

The Georgia international has already a five-year contract with PSG, while there is a €70million (£59m / $71.8m) deal in place between the Ligue 1 giants and Napoli.

But Chelsea are long-term admirers of Kvaratskhelia and could end up causing PSG difficulties with a big offer of their own.

Kvaratskhelia mainly likes to play off the left but he is capable of operating as a right winger or just behind the main centre-forward, which fits Chelsea’s criteria.

With regards to Nkunku, Chelsea paid an initial £52m for his services, while add-ons took the deal to around £60m.

Enzo Maresca’s side want £65m before selling the 27-year-old as while he is not a regular starter in the Premier League, he remains a Champions League-quality player.

Bayern director of sport Max Eberl has installed Nkunku as his No 1 target for the January window.

Chelsea transfers: Defender exit nears; star eyed for recall

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is edging closer to leaving Chelsea, despite only joining the club last summer.

Veiga has already agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund and the German giants are now aiming to strike a deal with Chelsea.

A key part of the move is that the Portuguese wants to play as a centre-back and Dortmund have promised him regular game time there.

While Veiga looks set to depart, Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos is being lined up for a return to Chelsea.

TEAMtalk can reveal Chelsea are considering bringing Santos back to the club from his loan spell at Strasbourg.

Maresca has made clear his desire to bring in a new midfielder who can operate as a No 6 or No 8. The Blues are monitoring Kobbie Mainoo’s contract talks at Manchester United but know that deal will be incredibly difficult.

One easy alternative would be to recall Santos and give him his senior Chelsea debut.

