Former Arsenal playmaker and boyhood Chelsea fan Paul Merson claims that Enzo Maresca is facing the sack if the Blues fail to beat Southampton and Leicester City in their next two Premier League outings.

Maresca only moved to Stamford Bridge over the summer and made a strong start to life in west London as The Blues looked like genuine title contenders in mid-December before hitting an alarming run of form.

A run of just two wins in 10 games has changed everything, leaving Chelsea sitting seventh in the table, although they remain only a point behind Manchester City in the battle to finish in the top four.

Maresca‘s men were also dumped out of the FA Cup at Brighton but they remain firm favourites to win a weak Europa Conference League.

Chelsea have struggled to keep clean sheets and score goals of late but will surely have a chance to improve both of those factors when they host bottom club Southampton on Tuesday night and second-bottom Leicester next Sunday, either side of a Conference League clash with FC Copenhagen.

However, Merson believes that these fixtures could actually pile more pressure on Maresca, sensationally predicting that the Italian head coach will be axed if he does not secure six points.

“If they don’t win their next two games, the manager won’t be there,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They’re playing against two of the worst teams to play in the Premier League for I don’t know how long in Southampton and Leicester. So, if they don’t win those two games, he will do well to keep his job.

“Chelsea have got to get in the Champions League. They need the Champions League to keep players like Cole Palmer as he will want to play in that competition.

“They will have to finish in the top five, otherwise I dread to think what’s going to happen. I just don’t see what the plan is.

“All the seven-year contracts and these players are not getting any better. How many of them have been a major success? Bar Palmer, I don’t see any major successes at Chelsea.”

Latest Chelsea news: Blues pushing for Sevilla centre-back / Milan winger eyed

Chelsea are interested in Loic Bade and are ready to bid for the Sevilla star in the summer, it has been claimed.

Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements, particularly at centre-back where Wesley Fofana continues to be riddled with injuries since he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Maresca does not seem to rate fellow centre-backs Tosin and Axel Disasi, which is why the latter moved to Aston Villa on loan and why Trevoh Chalobah was recalled from Crystal Palace – although TT fully expects the latter to be sold this summer as well.

And, according to Spanish source Fichajes, Chelsea could go to Spain in search of defensive recruits, with the Blues having ‘set their sights’ on Bade.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in AC Milan winger Rafael Leao and could rival Barcelona for his signature after his price tag has been reduced, per reports.

The Blues looked at signing a new winger in January – Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho – but ultimately decided against matching his £70m valuation.

It’s claimed that is still an area Chelsea are looking to bolster this summer and Leao has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge recently.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the London side are primed to rival Barcelona for Leao in the summer. The Catalans are still facing financial challenges, which puts Chelsea in a strong position.

