Chelsea have been tipped to move for Serbia star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but TEAMtalk can explain why the transfer might not be the best idea and which midfielders the Blues should be targeting instead.

Milinkovic-Savic made his name in Italy, representing Lazio between August 2015 and July 2023. He made 341 appearances for the club in that time, registering 69 goals and 58 assists.

The versatile midfielder, who can operate in any of the No 10, No 8 or No 6 roles, helped Lazio win one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italianas.

Milinkovic-Savic was heavily linked with a Premier League switch during his time in Serie A, with Chelsea and Manchester United both named as potential suitors.

Instead, though, the player headed to Saudi Arabia two years ago by joining Al-Hilal on a lucrative contract.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have identified Milinkovic-Savic as a potential signing for summer 2026, with Chelsea News describing him as a ‘marquee’ target.

Enzo Maresca’s side are interested in capturing him on a free transfer when his Al-Hilal contract expires in June.

While such a move would appear to make sense on the surface, given there would be no transfer fee involved, TEAMtalk is not entirely convinced.

Milinkovic-Savic reportedly earns a whopping €480,000 (£417k) a week in the Middle East. That is far more than the highest earners Chelsea want to keep on their books, none of whom take home more than £250k per week.

Raheem Sterling is thought to be on a huge £325k a week, though Chelsea will try to offload him as soon as the January window opens.

While Milinkovic-Savic may be open to reducing his wages to secure a Premier League move, he is unlikely to fit into Chelsea’s financial structure.

The Blues do not want overpaid superstars and would rather help younger players reach their full potential at Stamford Bridge while on more realistic contracts.

Secondly, Milinkovic-Savic is the wrong age profile for Chelsea at 30 years old. Yes, he could add experience to Maresca’s youthful squad, but Chelsea may only get two or three years out of him at the top level before he potentially starts to decline.

Playing in the Saudi Pro League – ranked only the 35th toughest competition in the world – will have done Milinkovic-Savic’s fitness little good.

Chelsea could do with sticking to their strategy and signing another more youthful midfielder to complement the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton would be the perfect solution as he is already thriving in the Premier League and looks to have top-class potential.

Wharton plays the game with relative ease and would add both quality and calmness to the Chelsea team.

Reports in Spain have tipped Chelsea to move for Barcelona’s Marc Casado too, and he would be another sound addition.

Chelsea should prioritise Wharton or Casado

Casado is understood to be on the market for a reasonable fee of €35m (£30m) as Barca look to improve their financial situation.

The 22-year-old is unproven in the Premier League, though his time in the Barca academy should set him up for a very successful career.

Wharton will cost far more than Casado, with sources suggesting Palace want £80m to sell their English gem. But Chelsea could be convinced to spend such a fee as their fans would love to see Wharton starring in west London.

There looks set to be a major fight between Chelsea and Manchester United for Wharton next year.

Enzo Fernandez has been named as a potential target for Real Madrid, however TEAMtalk revealed recently that Chelsea have firmly dismissed any sale.

Fernandez is key for Maresca’s plans and Chelsea chiefs want to build around the Argentine.

Madrid have been tentatively linked with Caicedo too, but TEAMtalk sources state that Chelsea are planning contract talks to give the 23-year-old a big pay rise.

