Chelsea are keen to do their transfer business early in the summer window and have placed Benjamin Sesko at the top of their shortlist along with another in-form striker, TEAMtalk understands.

Enzo Maresca is keen to bring in more competition for Nicolas Jackson this summer and the Blues’ striker hunt is well underway behind the scenes.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Chelsea are already ‘deliberating’ over several strikers and have made ‘serious moves’ towards two in particular.

Chelsea are big admirers of RB Leipzig striker Sesko and we can reveal that they have made contact with his agents to gauge the possibility of signing him this summer.

Sesko will cost around £50m this summer and Arsenal are also considering a summer move. The Gunners have also been in regular contact with his entourage, so Chelsea must move quickly if they want to sign him.

Sesko isn’t alone, however, as TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are also big admirers of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, as we have previously reported.

Manchester City have two clauses in Delap’s contract, after they sold him last summer, which could affect Chelsea’s pursuit.

Delap has performed very well in a struggling Ipswich side this season, notching 10 Premier League goals so far, capturing the attention of multiple top sides.

Chelsea have made contact with Delap’s entourage, too, and believe they are in a strong position to land the England Under-21s international.

TEAMtalk understands that Ipswich will demand £40m for Delap and that won’t change if they are relegated. There is not just interest from Chelsea, with Liverpool and Newcastle also keeping tabs on his situation.

Man City hold a 20% sell on clause for academy product Delap and that will push the price point for a sale up as Ipswich will want to make up for the deficit caused by the clause.

The Cityzens reportedly have the option to re-sign Delap for £40m, too, but they are not expected to trigger their buyback clause this summer.

It will be a busy summer once again for Chelsea who are set to back Maresca as the board do believe he is pushing the club in the right direction.

A new striker is a priority for the Blues but they are also keen to strengthen in other areas, with Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen a key target for the defence.

