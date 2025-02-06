Chelsea have been credited with interest in Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Munoz, while the Blues are already looking at Sporting CP’s Dario Essugo ready for the summer, as per reports.

According to reports in Munoz’s native Colombia, Chelsea are among the major clubs tracking the progress of the 28-year-old right-back. Munoz has adapted well to life in the Premier League since joining Palace in January 2024, and his exciting performances have alerted Chelsea recruitment chiefs.

Indeed, Palace boss Oliver Glasner labelled Munoz ‘amazing’ after he scored – and starred – in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on December 7.

But Palace may soon have to deal with lucrative offers for the Colombia international, as Antena 2 (via Goal) state that Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona are all keen on signing him.

Chelsea will likely view Munoz as a potential replacement for Reece James, in case their injury-prone captain is forced to spend more time in the treatment room this year.

Should he move to Stamford Bridge and help replace James, then Munoz would rival Malo Gusto for a starting spot in Enzo Maresca’s team.

Although, it must be noted that at 28 years of age Munoz is older than most of the players Chelsea have been pursuing in recent transfer windows.

City, meanwhile, have identified Munoz as someone who can replace Kyle Walker following the Englishman’s January switch to AC Milan.

Munoz is not the only Palace star that Chelsea are interested in, as they are also looking to re-sign centre-back Marc Guehi. Chelsea previously failed to snare Michael Olise, too.

DON’T MISS – Explained: How Aston Villa sealed last-ditch Disasi deal after Tottenham move failed twice on deadline day

Chelsea also eyeing Sporting’s Essugo

Essugo is another player who might arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Chelsea are ‘in contact’ with Sporting as they look to set up a deal for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on Monday that Chelsea were pushing to land Essugo before the 11pm deadline.

The Blues agreed personal terms with Essugo but could not forge an agreement with Sporting in time. However, they are already taking steps to snap him up during the next transfer window.

It seems Chelsea want to add Essugo to their ranks even after completing a winter deal for another midfielder, Mathis Amougou.

Chelsea spent £12million (€14.4m / $14.9m) on the France U20 international. BBC Sport have revealed that Amougou will provide cover in midfield for the rest of the season before likely joining Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg ahead of next season.

READ MORE: Liverpool shortlist stand-out Chelsea star to replace Alexander-Arnold after huge hint

Chelsea transfers: Joao Felix plan; failed January swoop

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk of Chelsea’s plan for attacker Joao Felix.

There is a realistic chance Felix has played his last game in a Chelsea shirt after joining Milan on a six-month loan worth £5m (€6m / $6.2m).

Chelsea hope that the Portuguese will get back in form and increase his transfer value ahead of a permanent exit this summer.

The Telegraph state that Chelsea made a big play for Nottingham Forest star Murillo early in the winter window, only for it to be knocked back.

While it is unclear exactly how much Chelsea offered, the bid is understood to be more than the £47.5m (€57m / $59.1m) Tottenham Hotspur paid for Brennan Johnson.

Chelsea were always going to struggle to sign Murillo mid-season as Forest view the Brazilian centre-back as a crucial part of their Champions League qualification push.

Chelsea transfers – two clubs before