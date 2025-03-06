Chelsea set timeline for double signing with ‘offer on the table’ for Southampton star

Chelsea are hoping to bring in two players before the start of the Club World Cup this summer, with Liam Delap and a Southampton star both in their sights.

Ipswich Town hitman Delap is understood to be Chelsea’s main striker target, despite links with other players such as Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres. Chelsea believe they have a much better chance of signing Delap as he is expected to be available for an achievable price of £40-50million this summer.

Plus, Chelsea’s chances of landing the England U21 ace will increase if Ipswich are relegated from the Premier League, which looks likely as things stand.

Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has revealed that the Blues are aiming to make ‘a couple of new signings’ in preparation for the Club World Cup.

The tournament starts on June 14 and features a new format. Chelsea chiefs view the 2024-25 campaign as two seasons in one, as they are hopeful of success in the Club World Cup.

Phillips adds that Delap is the striker most likely to move to Stamford Bridge before that June 14 deadline.

This update comes after TEAMtalk revealed on February 4 that Chelsea are prioritising signing the 22-year-old as new competition for the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

Chelsea also like Benjamin Sesko, but they look set to move for Delap instead.

Fellow journalist Steve Kay has suggested that Aaron Ramsdale could join Chelsea alongside Delap this summer.

Like Delap, Ramsdale is at risk of being relegated, with Southampton enduring a tough season.

The English goalkeeper has a relegation release clause in his contract and it seems Chelsea are preparing to activate it.

Kay said: “Before he signed for Southampton, at the time, there were so many goalkeepers at Chelsea, and Ramsdale didn’t want that situation, he had that at Arsenal.

“Since then, there’s an offer on the table for Ramsdale to possibly go to Chelsea. Yeah, my indication is that the goalkeepers there, [Robert] Sanchez and [Filip] Jorgensen just aren’t up to standard, and it makes a lot of sense.”

Chelsea have tough keeper decision to make

Although, it is important to note that there are conflicting reports over the goalkeeping situation at Chelsea.

BBC Sport recently stated that Chelsea remain happy with their options in goal, despite Sanchez and Jorgensen having made mistakes this term.

It was claimed that Chelsea chiefs are happy to go into next season with Sanchez, Jorgensen and Djordje Petrovic all competing for the No 1 spot.

But Ramsdale is certainly of interest to the Blues and Enzo Maresca could demand his signing if there are more bad mistakes made before the season is done.

Chelsea transfers: Claim debunked; interest in Dutch star

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo only intends to stay at Man Utd, despite recent reports suggesting he could join Chelsea.

United are locked in contract talks with Mainoo as they look to tie down the midfielder’s long-term future.

An alternative midfielder Chelsea might pursue is Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan.

Chelsea have been put on alert as Milan may have to sell Reijnders if they fail to qualify for any European competition.

