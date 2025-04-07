Jadon Sancho could be on the move this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed when Chelsea will decide to either sign Jadon Sancho permanently or ship him back to Manchester United.

Sancho was on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season after falling out with then Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag and subsequently being dumped from first-team training. The winger went on to play in Dortmund’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid before returning to Old Trafford last summer.

Sancho did hold talks to make up with Ten Hag but ended up joining Chelsea on an initial loan which includes an obligation to buy. That buy clause is understood to be worth between £20-25m (up to €29m / $32m).

So far, the London-born star has managed two goals and seven assists in 30 matches for Chelsea.

He got off to a good start with the Blues but has not scored in the Premier League since December, leading to speculation that Chelsea could send him back to United by paying a £5m penalty fee.

There are conflicting reports regarding Sancho, with some having claimed that Chelsea have already decided against signing him permanently, but Romano insists that is not the case.

Enzo Maresca intends to give the 25-year-old the full season before making a final decision over any possible exit.

“Chelsea have an option included in the agreement with Manchester United to eventually send Jadon Sancho back to the Red Devils for £5m,” Romano said on Instagram.

“The option is confirmed because Chelsea signed the player at the end of the summer transfer window 2024 for [a] loan deal with [a] buy obligation clause worth up to £25m.

“Yes, it’s an obligation but with a clause included to cancel the deal and send Sancho back.

“So now, it’s going to be up to Chelsea whether they want to keep Sancho, sign him on a permanent transfer [and] respect the obligation to buy for £25m. Or, maybe send him back.

“Chelsea are now fully focused on getting a Champions League spot for next season, fully focused on the present, not making any decision on Sancho right now.

“Sancho is understood to be happy at Chelsea, in [a] good relationship with the coach Enzo Maresca and his team-mates. It’s going to be up to the club at the end of the season to decide.

“In any case, the expectation is for Sancho not to stay at Manchester United in the summer, to look for a different option. Sancho is not part of United’s plans, and also the player has no plans to stay at Man Utd.

“It’s up to Chelsea, let’s see.”

DON’T MISS 🔵 Barcelona exits expected as Man Utd, Chelsea links with Catalan stars assessed

Next move is crucial for Jadon Sancho

Romano has previously stated that Chelsea do intend to trigger the £25m buy obligation, despite Sancho’s recent struggles. Although, Blues reporter Simon Phillips has suggested that they might do this in order to sell him on for profit.

Sancho does not want to return to United under any circumstances as his spell there did not go to plan. It has also been claimed that some members of the United squad do not want to see him return, either.

The forward is supposedly keen on moving to Germany for a third spell with Dortmund and has asked his agent to begin talks over such a move.

Over the weekend, Wolverhampton Wanderers were linked with an audacious move for Sancho.

It would be a real coup for the club considering Sancho has played in a Champions League final and once cost United as much as £73m.

But Wolves will have to put on a massive charm offensive to get him to reject clubs such as Dortmund and move to Molineux.

Chelsea news: Joao Felix wanted; Everton defender battle

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are hoping to land both Chelsea flop Joao Felix and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer, as per a report.

Felix is ‘open’ to joining the Super Lig giants after Jorge Mendes ‘offered’ them his services.

Chelsea need to bolster their defence ahead of next season and are tracking Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko as a result.

Everton are also keen on the 27-year-old though and have allegedly made an ‘enquiry’ for him.

Sancho at Chelsea: The story so far

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

December 8, 2024: Sancho scores from outside the box against Spurs – but he will go on to fail to score in his next 19 appearances.

January 4, 2025: Sancho reaches five assists in the Premier League for the season, after not having set up a top-flight goal since September.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.