Shock Chelsea exit on the cards for Chalobah as Blues’ big rivals seek defensive reinforcements in January

Trevoh Chalobah could make a shock departure from Chelsea in January, amid interest in the centre-back from rivals Tottenham and others.

The Blues are preparing for yet another window in which they will look to make changes to a squad that has undergone major surgery over the past couple of years.

Over £1billion has been spent since Todd Boehly took over as chairman ahead of the summer 2022 window.

Some new faces are set to come in and some familiar ones will leave the club. One player who is set to go is defender Chalobah and there is major interest from Premier League rivals in a January deal.

Nottingham Forest held interest in the summer and thought they had secured a deal but were rejected by the 24-year-old at the last minute.

Their interest has dulled a little, but they would still be keen to do a deal if the opportunity arises.

They are not alone as several Premier League clubs are keen to do a deal, with Crystal Palace also keeping an eye – as revealed by TEAMtalk – due to their desire to strengthen in the upcoming window.

Inward moves will be dependent on outgoings, however, as they look to strengthen in multiple areas.

A surprise move could be on the cards, and a side to watch are Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham. They hold interest in Chalobah and could be tempted to swoop as Ange Postecoglou is very keen to add a centre-back in the coming weeks.

Spurs have made contact with Chalobah’s representatives to seek the possibility of a potential deal as they sound out options to come in and help Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and even cover for the latter amid his time out injured.

Tottenham desperate for reinforcements

Postecoglou has made it clear to Daniel Levy that he wants two or three new bodies in the squad to add much-needed depth to his team.

After a fast start that put Tottenham top of the table, injuries and suspensions revealed the lack of depth and put the brakes on an early title charge.

The brilliant style of play and the backing from the fans has left the Spurs boss in a strong position to push for additions in January.

Chalobah is keen to remain at the highest level possible and in an ideal world would prefer to stay at his boyhood club Chelsea.

That is not possible, and the owners are keen to sanction a sale as they look to spend money on trying to save their season.

The defender graduated through Chelsea’s Cobham academy and has been at the club since he was a child. He has made 63 first team appearances and even captained the side in pre-season.

Bayern Munich, under Chalobah’s former coach Thomas Tuchel, have previously expressed interest in signing him but are expected to concentrate on other targets in January.

