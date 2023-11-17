Shock loan exit tipped for recent Chelsea signing as AC Milan prepare ambitious January swoop

AC Milan are pursuing a deal to take Benoit Badiashile on loan from Chelsea just 12 months after he arrived at the Premier League club, according to reports in Italy.

Chelsea signed Badiashile from Monaco in the January 2023 transfer window, going on to give him 11 appearances before the 2022-23 season ended. At the time, he was the only left-footed centre-back at their disposal.

This season, though, Chelsea have welcomed Levi Colwill back after a loan spell from Brighton. Badiashile’s fitness issues after a groin injury have limited him to one recent appearance, when he scored against Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Since the 22-year-old is still under contract with Chelsea until 2030, time is on Badiashile’s side. But there might be a chance for him to spend the second half of the season elsewhere and potentially get better gametime.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, AC Milan have added him to their shortlist of defensive targets.

Milan are eager to reinforce their backline in January after injury issues for players like Pierre Kalulu and the left-footed Marco Pellegrino.

They have also identified Lloyd Kelly as a target, but TEAMtalk recently confirmed that Bournemouth will not sell him in January, despite his contract running out at the end of the season.

Likewise, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior is on the list, but there have been conflicting claims about whether or not the Gunners will let him leave.

Now, La Gazzetta has added Badiashile into contention for a move to Milan. According to the pink newspaper, it would be a loan deal until the end of the season.

Chelsea stance on Badiashile to be determined

It remains to be seen how Chelsea would respond, since they have had plenty of their own injury issues in defence, but Milan are hoping someone of Badiashile’s calibre could help them finish in the Champions League places.

There has been plenty of business between the two clubs in recent years, with the Milan squad containing players like Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud – all of whom joined directly from Chelsea.

All of those were newcomers to Italian football at the time of their moves and Badiashile would be as well if he was to follow suit.

Indeed, Monaco were his only employers before Chelsea. He made 135 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, including in the Champions League and Europa League, before leaving them.

A move to Milan would also link Badiashile up with French compatriots such as Kalulu, Giroud, Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Yacine Adli.

