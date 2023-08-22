Shocking Chelsea transfer collapse pushes Everton forward in race for revitalising winger signing

Fulham have ended their pursuit of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to a report that has named Everton as one of his two remaining options.

Hudson-Odoi had recently been the subject of speculation about a move across west London after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea. He spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and is now in need of another new challenge.

Any hopes Hudson-Odoi had of joining Fulham, though, can now be put to bed. According to The Sun, Marco Silva’s side have backed away from a deal for the 22-year-old.

The reason is that they have failed to agree a fee with Chelsea for the transfer, despite the report reflecting a theory that he could have been available for as little as £4.5m. How far Fulham were willing to go financially for Hudson-Odoi has not been revealed.

But if he is to secure an exit from Chelsea before the transfer window closes, he will have to quickly look elsewhere.

The report namechecks Everton and Nottingham Forest as the two clubs who are now most likely to make their own moves for the Chelsea academy product.

Everton have recently agreed to sell Demarai Gray to Al-Shabab if the winger accepts the move to Saudi Arabia. It could open up a space in their squad for a new winger to arrive.

Meanwhile, Forest have been bracing themselves for interest in Brennan Johnson in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Either way, Hudson-Odoi needs a fresh start to revitalise his career. He was previously a man with a big price tag on his shoulders when Chelsea resisted interest from Bayern Munich in him.

After failing to find the net in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen last season, though, he now has a point to prove.

And with his contract at Stamford Bridge into its final year, it feels like time for him to leave the club for good after 126 appearances, 16 goals and 22 assists in their colours.

Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are all ahead of him in the pecking order for a place on either wing in Mauricio Pochettino’s setup.

