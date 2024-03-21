Chelsea shortlist for priority position revealed as Blues converge on Liverpool target and Prem stars

Chelsea have four left backs on their transfer wish list for the summer

Chelsea will bring in a number of players this summer and have identified the left-back position as a key area to strengthen in the coming months.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the Blues have identified four players who are seen as realistic targets and good enough to make an instant impact next season.

Antonee Robinson

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is greatly admired by Chelsea recruiters, who have been impressed with his athleticism and ability to get up and down the line.

The United States international is also seen as a player who can develop hugely and at 26 years old is the oldest of all the targets on their shortlist.

Chelsea would prefer to bring in a younger player to complement Ben Chilwell’s experience, however.

This doesn’t write off a move for Robinson, however, as TEAMtalk sources say he would be extremely keen to play at Stamford Bridge and is at the point in his career where he feels it’s time to make a big move.

The Fulham left-back has multiple suitors, with Liverpool also tracking him as well as top sides around Europe.

Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez has been tracked by Chelsea for several months and TEAMtalk understands he has highly impressed the Blues’ scouts.

Kerkez has been a key player for the Cherries, playing 21 games this season and flourishing under manager Andoni Iraola.

He has been so important to Bournemouth that Iraola has asked for the club to hold onto him for next year, but TEAMtalk sources state that may be difficult.

At 20 years old, Kerkez is seen as the ideal candidate for the youth recruitment policy at Chelsea and there is also the belief a deal can be struck for a good fee.

Kerkez joined Bournemouth last summer from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth £15 million and is enjoying life at the Vitality Stadium.

TEAMtalk sources state, however, that “he could move to a big Spanish side tomorrow” as there is serious interest from LaLiga, with Real Sociedad keen.

Scouts from Bundesliga clubs have been present at Bournemouth matches to watch Kerkez in action this season.

Bradley Locko

France under-21s international Bradley Locko is much admired at Chelsea and seen as a high-potential player who can become one of the best left-backs in the world.

There is some doubt over a deal for Chelsea, though, as Paris Saint-Germain have also shown serious interest in the Brest star. He is also an option for Borussia Dortmund should they not sign Ian Maatsen on a permanent deal.

Locko is seen as the biggest risk on the Blues’ left-back shortlist due to his lack of Premier League experience and recruiters believe he is a player who would be able to come off the bench and grow into a regular starter for the future.

Locko is expected to leave Brest this summer but as things stand, TEAMtalk understands that he is likely to stay in France.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

TEAMtalk can confirm that Wolves star Rayan Aït-Nouri has also been looked at by Chelsea but he is not as high up the list as other targets.

Chelsea will likely sell Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella in the summer, with Lewis Hall also set to make his loan move to Newcastle permanent for £28 million.

This will make plenty of room for a new left-back to join the London and compete with England international Ben Chilwell for a starting spot.

