‘It shouldn’t work’ – Pundit baffled Chelsea considering unprecedented sale to benefit rivals

Chris Sutton believes Chelsea selling one of their best players in Conor Gallagher to Tottenham “shouldn’t work” as he admitted how baffled he is they’d think of doing so.

Gallagher is one of the best players to make it to the Blues’ first-team from the academy of late. Since the likes of Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount left, he’s one of the main men to do so.

Last season, he finally got his chance at Stamford Bridge, and grabbed it, with three goals and an assist coming from his 35 Premier League games.

This term, he’s continued to be one of their best, having assisted four times. He’s missed just one league game, due to picking up five yellow cards.

In the absence of captain Reece James, Gallagher has worn the armband with pride.

Despite that, the Blues are reportedly considering selling him, to the dismay of both he and Mauricio Pochettino.

It was recently reported that negotiations were ‘underway’ regarding a move to Tottenham. They’ve been admirers of Gallagher for some time, and are apparently looking to benefit from Chelsea’s stance.

Fabrizio Romano has since quashed the rumour that they are in the process of selling, but he did not state they’re against it, and also added that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou “likes him.”

Chelsea selling to Spurs “shouldn’t work”

Sutton feels it’s crazy that it’s even a possibility that Gallagher would be sold to Tottenham from Chelsea, as that route for one of the Blues’ best players simply should not be taken.

“That is remarkable that we’re talking about one of Chelsea’s best players moving to Tottenham in a January transfer window,” he said on It’s All Kicking Off.

“It shouldn’t work that way around really, when was the last time something like this happened? I honestly can’t think of it. It’s staggering to think of the Chelsea captain moving to Tottenham.”

Indeed, it would be very strange if the Blues were to sell one of their best players to a rival side.

Not only would they be strengthening a rival, but they’d be weakening themselves in 10th place to aid a side who are currently a point off the top four.

Sutton’s not the only one who feels it’ll be crazy if Gallagher heads to Spurs.

Indeed, Jamie Carragher recently stated selling the best player this season – alongside Cole Palmer – would highlight “what a mess” Todd Boehly has made of Chelsea.

He does seem to be slowly taking away the identity of the club by selling academy players – for pure profit, which helps with Financial FairPlay – in order to sign lots of new players all at once.

It’s clearly not working, as Chelsea are following up a 12th-placed finish with more mediocrity, so perhaps the owner should heed the advice of the pundits.

