Chelsea have been given a boost in their chase to sign a new winger, with AC Milan reportedly poised to sell Rafael Leao in the summer.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Leao and even made contact to sign him during Graham Potter’s time in charge. Blues recruitment chiefs view the Portugal star as one of the best attackers in the world.

Chelsea and Barcelona are the two main clubs who have been linked with Leao. Previously, Milan have told interested clubs to pay his full €175million (£145m / $183m) release clause in order to strike an agreement.

But according to an update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, that is no longer the case. Chelsea and Barca have been put on alert as Milan are now willing to sell Leao for a vastly reduced fee of £66m (€79.7m, $83.5m).

While Chelsea will be intrigued by this news, the report does come with a warning. The reason Milan are now open to selling Leao is that they do not feel the 25-year-old has actually improved in recent years.

It is claimed that Leao could be one of several exits at Milan this summer, with Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Malick Thiaw and Samuel Chukwueze all at risk of being sold too. The Rossoneri need to recoup funds through sales as they look set to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

Chelsea must now decide whether to act on their interest in Leao given his new price tag. While Milan have concerns about the left-sided forward, he remains a top player who has notched 90 goals and 64 assists in 299 games throughout his career so far.

Leao’s record this season stands at nine goals and eight assists in 35 appearances.

Leao on Chelsea winger shortlist

It is important to note there are other wingers Chelsea have been tipped to sign more recently.

The Blues are admirers of Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, particularly after his stunning goal against them recently.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on both Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea held talks with United for Garnacho during the January transfer window but ultimately opted against matching his £60m price tag.

Gittens, meanwhile, is prepared to push for a move away from Dortmund this summer as they look set to miss out on Champions League qualification, just like Milan.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is unrest growing among some ‘top’ stars at Chelsea.

Players are worried about missing out on Champions League qualification due to poor decisions made by the club hierarchy.

Reports in the Spanish media claim Chelsea are targeting Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface as a solution to their centre-forward problems.

It has even been suggested that Chelsea are ready to spend €70m (£58m / $73m) on the 24-year-old.

