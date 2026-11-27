Simon Escobar has become as one of South America’s most closely watched teenage defenders, with Chelsea and Brighton among the clubs monitoring the 17-year-old Argentine left-back, TEAMtalk understands.

The Vélez Sarsfield youngster, who can also operate further forward, has drawn attention after a rapid rise that includes senior minutes in Argentina’s top flight and standout displays for the national under-17 side.

Sources first linked the Premier League pair with Escobar earlier in the year, and interest has continued after he impressed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The dynamic full-back has shown composure in possession, an ability to carry the ball, contribute in the final third and brilliant defensive reliability for his age.

His versatility has only strengthened his appeal to clubs seeking long-term options on the left, rather than immediate first-team regulars.

Barcelona have also been mentioned with interest in Escobar. Spanish sources have placed him on the Catalan club’s radar as they look to add young defensive profiles.

The Argentine side moved to protect their asset by extending Escobar’s contract until December 2028, giving them greater leverage as they anticipate offers from European clubs.

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Chelsea, Brighton in the mix to sign Simon Escobar

Escobar’s rise has been accelerated by exposure at international level. He has captained Argentina’s under-17s, scored important goals in Qatar, and even trained with the senior national team under Lionel Scaloni.

Those experiences have reinforced the view among scouts that he possesses both the technical quality and temperament to become a top senior pro.

Any move remains in the future. Escobar is still only 17 and FIFA regulations mean a move to Europe would have to wait until he turns 18 in the summer.

Velez are in no rush to sell and view him as a key part of their project in the short to medium term.

For Chelsea and Brighton, the priority is continued scouting and reporting rather than an immediate bid, with both clubs assessing whether the Argentine fits their longer-term recruitment plans.

As Escobar continues to gain experience in Argentina’s Primera Division, the list of interest is unlikely to go away. For now, he remains at Velez developing whilst being watched by some of Europe’s elite sides.

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