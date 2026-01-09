Chelsea are interested in Jacobo Ramon (Como), but Real Madrid could scupper their plans

Chelsea are interested in Como’s supremely talented centre-back Jacobo Ramon, sources confirm, though they face competition from five Premier League clubs for his signature, with Liverpool among his rival suitors.

The 21-year-old defender arrived in Italy last summer from Real Madrid in a deal costing just £2million, and he has been crucial to Como’s success under Cesc Fabregas.

Whilst his former Real Madrid team-mate Nico Paz is grabbing the headlines and rightly so in many ways, given his stand-out campaign, Ramon is attracting significant interest too.

Real Madrid also included a 50% sell-on and a buyback option when selling Ramon, as they do with most of the moves when allowing academy graduates to leave.

He has featured all season for Fabregas’s side and has been a cornerstone of the defence in a side enjoying a brilliant campaign. Como are currently sitting sixth in Serie A, nine points off top spot, and have kept four clean sheets in their last six games.

Ramon, who is now being considered by Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente ahead of the World Cup, is standing out to scouts from numerous clubs.

We can confirm that since the start of December, Ramon has been watched by Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool and they were understood to have been impressed. But three other Premier League sides are also admirers of his, while Real Madrid could yet swoop in with a move of their own…

Real Madrid could torch Chelsea transfer

Newcastle, Brighton and Crystal Palace have also dispatched scouts to watch Ramon, and Como are aware of growing interest in the player, and others.

However, as we revealed on December 19 in regard to Paz, there is the option that Ramon could be recalled by Real Madrid this summer, such has been his progress under Fabregas.

So any club wanting Ramon will need to talk to Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez, as his future will be decided in the Spanish capital.

