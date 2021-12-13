Chelsea are prepared to muscle in on a proposed Tottenham move for imposing defender Gleison Bremer after being wowed by his ‘power’, per a report.

The Torino centre-back, 24, is steadily building his reputation in Italy. Bremer has become a mainstay in the starting elevens at the Turin club, and his goals return has also caught the eye.

Bremer has bagged 10 league goals in just 76 appearances for the club. A return of five goals per season from centre-half would be a major asset to any team.

Bremer’s rise has seen him emerge on the radar of several English sides, most notably Tottenham.

Spurs are reportedly seeking reinforcements at centre-back now Antonio Conte has installed his customary back three system.

Cristian Romero’s hamstring injury has left Tottenham short of options. Those that remain available to Conte have been deemed a shadow of former favourites Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

As such, a report from Italy suggested Tottenham had taken ‘concrete steps’ towards a £21.3m January deal for the Brazilian. A follow-up article from Calciomercato hinted Torino would be willing to do business at that price.

Chelsea scouts wowed by Bremer power

However, the Daily Mail have now muddied the waters for Tottenham. They state Chelsea have joined the mix after launching a scouting mission last week.

Blues officials are said to have monitored his performance against Empoli and were taken aback by his ‘power’.

Chelsea are facing their own issues in central defence and a Bremer addition could ease their nerves. Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract next summer.

Spurs want Gleison Bremer Spurs are interested in Torino's Gleison Bremer.

As such, Bremer is reportedly ‘fronting up their list’ of potential additions.

As well as Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool are also namechecked as possible landing spots. Liverpool were initially linked with Bremer during their injury crisis last winter.

How do footballers fare at the SPOTY awards and do Rashford and Sterling have a chance of glory?

Predatory Chelsea eyeing Arsenal talent

Meanwhile, Arsenal are struggling to keep hold of a young centre-forward amid interest from Chelsea and multiple German clubs, according to reports.

The latest Arsenal starlet hoping to make a name for himself is 18-year-old Khayon Edwards. He has notched nine goals and four assists in the Under-18s this term, leading to high expectations from Gunners coaches.

But the Daily Mail write that Arsenal are ‘struggling’ to keep him in north London. The attacker is in the final year of his scholarship. Normally by this time a professional contract is ready to be signed, but not in the case of Edwards.

The two parties are yet to agree terms, putting his future at the club into doubt.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are keeping tabs on the player and could take him across London. Interest also arises from Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig, Gladbach and Leverkusen, among others.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Liverpool ready to sanction star’s shock sale to Serie A; Leeds given £25m striker signing hope