Alejandro Garnacho stance on Chelsea transfer revealed with Man Utd ace already eyeing ‘dream’ move abroad

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea and TEAMtalk can reveal how the winger feels about leaving Manchester United for one of their rivals.

Clubs are starting to make real moves in this window and some big names are now getting approached over transfers. It is now known that Man Utd are keen to cash in on some of their stars and one player who could leave this month is Garnacho.

He is of serious interest to Napoli who have held talks with United over a deal but remain some way off the asking price of around £60million (€71m / $73.2m). They still want to try and land the Argentine but do face pressure as a number of other clubs have made enquiries, including Chelsea.

Sources have provided TEAMtalk with an update on Garnacho’s transfer position. They state that he would be open to a move if it gets him closer to his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

That would mean Garnacho would need to be considered a star player at Chelsea and be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Ultimately for this season at least he would like to become a more permanent fixture in Ruben Amorim’s side and be one of the key players for United. However, United are open to selling if their asking price is met and Chelsea are now asking questions.

The Blues are seeking more attacking reinforcements with the club awaiting the result of Mykhailo Mudryk’s B sample. There are some suggestions the move for Garnacho is in preparation for the result being positive and the Ukrainian facing a lengthy ban.

Chelsea spying multiple deals

Chelsea would have to front up the cost of around £60m to get Garnacho in January, which could be difficult as sources state they are keen to add other players in both defence and attack.

Enzo Maresca’s side want thriving Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and had been willing to wait until the summer before making a concrete approach.

But Chelsea are weighing up a bid this month and could move to try and snare Delap before the winter deadline on February 3.

Ipswich are eager to hold onto their front-man but sources have confirmed he would be happy to make the switch and it would be very difficult for him to turn down such a big opportunity.

Chelsea transfers: Mourinho talks; 'offer' made

Meanwhile, Joao Felix is ‘uncomfortable’ with his situation at Chelsea and is actively seeking an exit, with Fenerbahce emerging as one concrete option.

Reports claim Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been in ‘direct contact’ with Felix about a surprise January move.

Felix has failed to get into Chelsea’s starting lineup due to competition for places from the likes of Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku.

Defender Renato Veiga could follow Felix out of Stamford Bridge, too.

Borussia Dortmund have submitted a loan-to-buy offer for Veiga and promised him more game time in his favoured position of centre-back.

The 21-year-old only joined Chelsea last summer but is already gearing up for his next move.

