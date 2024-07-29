Victor Osimhen still wants to join Chelsea despite interest from Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Napoli over a move for superstar striker Victor Osimhen but Chelsea still can’t be ruled out of the race.

The Nigerian international is one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe and Napoli expect him to leave this summer and they already have a replacement in mind.

The Italian side’s new manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to bring Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku to the Diego Maradona Stadium if Osimhen does leave, as expected.

As we have previously reported, Osimhen is open to the prospect of joining Chelsea but the big hurdle to any potential deal is his sky-high valuation.

The 25-year-old has a £110m release clause in his contract and Napoli are very reluctant to let him go for less. They’ve already turned down a €90m (£76m) bid from Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are keen to sign Lukaku ‘as soon as possible’ and they could be open to discussing Osimhen as part of the talks with Chelsea.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Osimhen is ready to join Chelsea if they can reach an agreement with Napoli but is also happy to go to PSG.

Arsenal still keen on Osimhen, Gyokeres

Arsenal are another team to watch in the race for Osimhen and according to reports from Italy, the Gunners have held talks with Napoli about the striker in the last few days.

It’s claimed that no club has come close to matching Osimhen’s release clause yet and therefore, the race for him remains open at this stage.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a new striker a priority after the Gunners missed out on Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window.

Arsenal want to bring in a replacement for Eddie Nketiah, who has been told he is free to find a new club this summer amid interest from Marseille and several English teams.

Reports suggest that Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres is Arsenal’s top target and they are planning to bid £60m for him imminently.

But Sporting want £86m for the Swedish international and Arsenal could turn to Osimhen as an alternative, with the race for the Napoli star set to intensify in the next few weeks.

It will be interesting to see how high Chelsea and Arsenal are willing to go for Osimhen. They will have to move quickly though because Paris Saint-Germain could still make an improved offer for him.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Napoli talisman and everything points towards him changing clubs this summer.

Conte’s interest in Lukaku does give Chelsea an advantage, however, but it isn’t yet clear how much the Blues want to spend on Osimhen.