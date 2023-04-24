Sources: Chelsea leapfrog Man Utd and Liverpool for Dutch signing that will force declining £22m star out

Chelsea have joined the chase for highly-rated Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen after sanctioning a scouting mission on the Dutchman, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts was an interested observer for Anderlecht’s Europa Conference League quarter-final against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night. We understand 20-year-old Verbruggen was the reason for his trip, with Roberts casting an eye over the goalkeeper at close quarters.

Verbruggen has earned the reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe after bursting onto the scene with Anderlecht since the restart after the World Cup.

The 6ft 4in stopper has kept 10 clean sheets in 23 games in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and Europa Conference League combined. Scouts from a number of Europe’s top clubs have been keeping tabs on his progress.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both understood to be tracking Verbruggen, while Burnley tried to sign the shot-stopper last summer as Vincent Kompany sought to be reunited with Verbruggen following his previous stint in charge of Anderlecht.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer as doubts surround the long-term futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

Kepa has proved a few doubters wrong this term, though all in all, both keepers have failed to convince as No.1s at Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard recently listed 15 players who are on the chopping block in west London this summer. Among them was Mendy, with the Senegalese the likeliest between he and Kepa to be axed if a new keeper is signed.

Mendy has taken a backseat to Kepa this season and even the return of Frank Lampard hasn’t offered respite. Mendy was favoured during Lampard’s previous stint in charge, though it’s been a different story second time around.

The Blues could struggle to land any big-name goalkeeper signings due to restrictions to their budget due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

As such, they see Verbruggen as a cheaper target who has the potential to become a future star.

USA international Gabriel Slonina is already on the books, with the 18-year-old signed from Chicago Fire for around $15m last summer.

If Verbruggen is added to the ranks, Chelsea would have two of the brightest young goalkeepers in world football in their midst and would be set between the sticks for the next decade.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms blockbuster Chelsea transfer is off, with ‘untouchable’ player forcing re-think