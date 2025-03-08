Chelsea make contact for £42m Eredivisie star as Tottenham and two Euro giants circle

Chelsea are tracking the situation of Feyenoord star David Hancko after identifying him as a potential summer target, TEAMtalk can confirm, though Tottenham Hotspur and two European giants are also interested.

In December, we revealed that Chelsea and Tottenham are preparing to battle for Hancko’s capture. The two sides have stepped up their interest in the defender in recent weeks, especially Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s side were initially more on the sidelines but have now made contact to find out more information on the player, confirming their appreciation for him.

Sources have confirmed that, as things stand, Chelsea and Tottenham are the two Premier League clubs showing the most interest in Hancko. They will continue to monitor the left-footed centre-back in the coming weeks before deciding on any concrete swoop.

However, Atletico Madrid and Juventus will provide competition for Hancko’s signature. TEAMtalk can reveal that Atleti have made important moves for him in the last few days.

Atleti have made contact for Hancko and are now planning to enter official negotiations with Feyenoord.

The Dutch outfit have always been firm on their asking price. They want at least €50million (£42m / $54m) to consider the Slovakian’s departure this summer.

As for the player, Juventus remain the club that have had the most contact with him so far.

Hancko has not made any final decision on his next move, though he is enticed by the prospect of heading to Juve.

In December, Juve spoke with Hancko’s agents about a potential four or five-year contract worth €5m, bonuses included. The Bianconeri hope such a contract offer will convince Hancko to join their ranks in the summer.

Juventus scouting Chelsea, Tottenham target

Juve scouted the 27-year-old during Feyenoord’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League play-offs, which was enough for Hancko’s side to reach the round of 16.

Juve will watch him again when Feyenoord play Inter Milan on Tuesday. Feyenoord are at risk of being dumped out of the Champions League after a 2-0 home defeat in the first leg.

The race for Hancko is open, with many clubs eager to sign him. At this stage, Chelsea, Spurs, Atleti and Juve are his main suitors, setting up a big transfer battle.

Liverpool have also been linked with Hancko as Arne Slot worked with him during his time in charge of Feyenoord.

But the player is more likely to join Chelsea or Spurs if he arrives in the Premier League later this year.

Chelsea spying double signing; Spurs in for Everton flop

Meanwhile, Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has revealed that the Blues hope to make ‘a couple of signings’ before the Club World Cup starts on June 14.

English duo Liam Delap and Aaron Ramsdale are two top candidates to move to Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Spurs are thought to be considering a move for former Everton striker Moise Kean.

The Italian has turned his fortunes around at Fiorentina and his goalscoring form has impressed Spurs scouts.

