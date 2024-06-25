Sources: Chelsea set to complete bargain forward signing after entering advanced talks for Spanish ace

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Marc Guiu from Barcelona, having entered into advanced talks for the teenager, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea have once again been extremely active in the summer transfer window. They have signed two top targets in Tosin Adarabioyo and Estevao Willian but have also lost out on a major objective, with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise bound for Bayern Munich. However, Chelsea have swiftly moved on from that setback and are now closing in on a deal to sign another exciting young player.

Barcelona centre-forward Guiu has agreed on a move to Chelsea and TEAMtalk understands that discussions between all parties are now advancing to the final stages.

Guiu is ready to sign a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea are poised to activate his £5million release clause. Chelsea see the 18-year-old as a huge bargain and believe he can help out Nicolas Jackson in the short term while also reaching his massive potential in the long run.

There has been a desire from some within Chelsea to sign an experienced, top striker, but the board and recruitment team are sticking to their vision of building a side stacked with the best young talent in the world.

This window is seen as a pivotal one in their project and they will he judged positively if things go to plan. Guiu is a brilliant prospect, but like many of Chelsea’s recent signings it remains to be seen if he is able to shine in the hardest division in the world, the Premier League.

New coach Enzo Maresca is keen on players who can take part in every phase of the game and he wants a squad that can work together under his structure, rather than having to rely on individuals to supply brilliant moments. This is the system that Guiu will have to fit into if he is to thrive in West London.

Capturing the Spain U19 starlet will take Chelsea’s spending beyond the £650m mark on players aged 23 or under in the last three transfer windows.

Centre-back Tosin has already joined Chelsea on a free transfer after running down his contract at London rivals Fulham. Tosin’s ability on the ball and pace were key factors in Chelsea hijacking Newcastle United’s move for the defender.

Chelsea are close to following up on that deal with the signing of Guiu, and he will soon be the latest starlet to walk through the door at Stamford Bridge. Time will tell whether these signings are enough to get Chelsea back to the summit of English football and competing for European honours once again.

