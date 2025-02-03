Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Saint-Etienne star Mathis Amougou just before the winter transfer window slams shut, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 19-year-old has been of interest to Chelsea for weeks now but it is only until transfer deadline day (February 3) that they are making their move.

The versatile midfielder, who has mainly played in central midfield but has also dabbled in a more attacking and defensive role, has made 17 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season – and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League side.

With Romeo Lavia struggling with injuries, Carney Chukwuemeka set to head out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall not getting much of a look-in, it makes sense that the Blues are in the market for a midfielder.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea have struck a deal with Saint-Etienne for the teenager, who is set to join for just over £10 million (€12m, $12.4m).

A loan move could happen but for now, our sources understand he would head straight to Chelsea.

Chelsea eye more young talent

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in 2022, they have made a concerted effort to sign young, exciting talent.

While some have proven to not work out the way they would have wanted, as part of spending well over £1bn on players so far, this rising star transfer strategy has remained in place.

And Amougou is another example of that. The France Under-18 international is reportedly seen as a big talent for the future and some of his stats back that up already.

According to FBREF, he is in the top 10 per cent for Ligue 1 midfielders for passes blocked, successful take-ons that lead to a shot attempt, and tackles in the defensive third.

He was a key player for France as they finished runners-up at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup, where he scored in the final and won the Bronze Ball for his efforts over the tournament.

This may be one player to keep an eye on.

Chelsea transfer roundup: Felix to depart and Essugo latest

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, versatile attacker and Chelsea misfit Joao Felix is heading off to AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old only joined from Atletico Madrid for £45.5 million (€53m, $59m) last summer but now he is on the move again.

Our sources understand that the west London team are trying to sign defensive midfielder Dario Essugo from Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old is on loan at Las Palmas at present but the youngster has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

Finally, the Blues could be keen on a late move for Manchester City star Nico O’Reilly before the 11pm deadline.

