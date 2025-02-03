AC Milan are confident they can bring Chelsea misfit Joao Felix to the Italian giants before the transfer window shuts, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Portugal international swapped Atletico Madrid for Chelsea last summer for a fee in the region of £45.5 million (€53m, $59m) but he has struggled for game time thus far.

Felix, who had a loan spell with the Blues in the second half of the 2022/23 season, has made 20 appearances in all competitions this term but he has just three Premier League starts to his name.

Head coach Enzo Maresca admitted it is “difficult” to hand regular minutes to the 25-year-old, particularly when Cole Palmer has been the club’s standout attacker.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Milan wanted to complete a deal for the former Barcelona loanee, with head coach Sergio Conceicao a ‘big admirer’ of his talents.

Now, our sources state the Serie A team believe they can get this move over the line, with Chelsea giving a loan move the green light. We understand that a buy option is not out of the question and Felix himself is pushing for a San Siro transfer.

Furthermore, Chelsea are evaluating all loan options, so it is not set in stone that Milan seal the deal with this one.

Maresca admits to ‘difficult’ Felix situation

With Nicolas Jackson leading Chelsea’s attack and Palmer often behind him, that has made it difficult for the versatile Felix and Christopher Nkunku to get much of a look in.

Both have been linked with a Stamford Bridge exit, something Maresca has not ruled out.

“The only thing I’ve said since the start of this season is that it’s difficult to play him with so many attacking players. In my idea it means that if Joao plays, it means Cole [Palmer] doesn’t play. Or, if Joao [Felix] plays he has to play with Cole together, but it depends on the game,” he said last month.

“For me it’s quite easy, we have three players but they are more or less similar; Cole, Joao and Christopher Nkunku. Joao played some games, Christopher also played and they both started against Ipswich and Southampton they played, Leicester they played.

“Some games they can both play together, but not every game because every game is a bit different.”

