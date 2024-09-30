Sources: Chelsea intentions for January window revealed as Maresca magic inspires significant U-turn

Chelsea have spent more than any club in the world on new signings in recent years, but TEAMtalk understands that they are set to have a relatively quiet January window.

Sources have informed us that the Blues are happy with their current squad, following a fantastic start to the season under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea are still keeping an eye on potential targets but things are about to change for the club, with the feel-good factor well and truly back at Stamford Bridge.

Sources close to the London side have refuted claims that they will spend big again in January, or even at the end of this season.

It’s understood that any new additions would have to add significant value to the squad, fit into Maresca’s style and have a strong winning mentality.

Maresca has a clear idea of how he wants his Chelsea team to play and that has paid off in recent weeks, with the Blues in the Champions League places and looking like potential title contenders.

Any new additions, therefore, would only be brought in if Maresca feels they are good enough to slot straight into the starting XI. The Chelsea board are happy with the progress that has been made in the early stages of this season and sources say that a lot of the club’s critics have been silenced.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Osimhen, Boniface

Chelsea still want to sign a new striker, but their progress on the pitch means that they can take their time in deciding who to bring in.

The Blues don’t want to hamper the development of Nicolas Jackson who has been excellent this season, netting four goals and making three assists in six appearances so far.

Chelsea are still big admirers of Victor Osimhen, who they came close to signing in the summer but were ultimately unable to sign him due to his wage demands.

Napoli have sent Osimhen out on loan to Galatasaray and a break clause in the deal means he could move somewhere permanently in January.

Chelsea have kept in touch with the Nigerian international’s entourage and another move for him hasn’t been completely ruled out.

As we exclusively revealed last week, Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is also on Chelsea’s shortlist. They view the 23-year-old as a good option who can still improve.

Boniface helped fire Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season and could be an option if Maresca decides to bring in more competition for Jackson.

Chelsea could sell trio in January – sources

While Chelsea aren’t planning to spend big in January, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that several players could leave the club, continuing from the Blues’ fire sale in the summer.

We understand that Chelsea are open to offers for defensive duo Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, who have made zero and two Premier League appearances respectively this term.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has also been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca and is likely to leave Chelsea in January, with Marc Cucurella firmly ahead of the England star in the pecking order.

