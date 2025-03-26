Chelsea and Aston Villa are strongly considering moves for AC Milan star Mike Maignan, with the elite goalkeeper set to be available for a bargain fee this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 29-year-old is considered one of the world’s best shot-stoppers on his day and performed brilliantly in France’s Nations League win over Croatia on penalties last weekend.

Sources state that Chelsea have been scouting Maignan for over a year and have been in ‘constant contact’ with his entourage to gauge his interest in a move to Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa have shown serious interest in Maignan, too, although they have yet to take concrete steps for him. Unai Emery’s side will continue to monitor Maignan this season, as they look to sign the perfect long-term replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

Maignan is currently captain of Milan. His contract is set to expire in 2026 and talks with the Italian side over an extension until 2029 are at an advanced stage, but not yet formally finalised.

The keeper has been in inconsistent form this season, even if he showed his true talents for France a few days ago, and that has led to a delay in contract negotiations, handing suitors such as Chelsea and Villa an opportunity to strike.

Maignan remains a key player for Milan though and has featured in all but one of their Serie A games this term, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process, but the Italian club could sanction a cut-price exit.

Mike Maignan could be available for ‘half price’

Milan have had a disappointing season so far and currently sit ninth in the Serie A table, six points outside the top four.

TEAMtalk understands that if the Italian giants miss out on Champions League qualification, they will be forced to sell some of their best players.

As we have previously reported, left-back Theo Hernandez will leave Milan this summer, amid interest from former club Real Madrid and Manchester City.

There is also uncertainty surrounding midfielder Tijjani Reijnders – another target for Man City – while superstar winger Rafael Leao has plenty of admirers.

Maignan is another potential departee and TEAMtalk understands that while he was valued at around €80m (£67m, $86m) last summer, he could be available for half that figure at the end of the season, if he doesn’t sign a contract extension before then.

