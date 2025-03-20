Aston Villa are still interested in Joao Felix, TEAMtalk understands, as Chelsea are willing to sell the forward in the summer transfer window with AC Milan’s stance on the Portuguese also revealed.

After a mixed loan spell in the second half of the 2022-23 season during which he scored four goals in 20 appearances but impressed in parts, Felix returned to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a permanent contract in the summer of 2024. The Blues paid £46.3m for the Portugal international attacker and handed him a seven-year contract.

Felix then struggled for opportunities under Enzo Maresca in the first half of the 2024-25 season and made only three starts in the Premier League before Chelsea decided to send him on loan to Milan in the winter transfer window for the rest of the campaign.

Despite the versatile 25-year-old attacker having a long-term contract at Chelsea, TEAMtalk understands that the London club are willing to loan or sell Felix this summer.

Chelsea’s preference is to ideally sell Felix, who, like Raheem Sterling (currently on loan at Arsenal), is one of several players the Blues want to cash in to both balance the books and fund a new number nine.

However, Chelsea do not want to make a book loss on Felix, so sending him out on loan next season is also a possibility.

TEAMtalk understands that there is some interest from Villa in a potential permanent deal for Felix.

Villa still appreciate Felix, with their manager Unai Emery not put off by the former Benfica star’s inability to find consistent form at Chelsea and Milan.

However, there are hurdles for the Villans to overcome if they are to bring the Portugal international to Villa Park.

Felix’s wages are an issue for Villa, who also have to consider the futures of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

While Rashford joined Villa on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window, Asensio moved on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa have no option to make Asensio’s deal permanent, but TEAMtalk understands that PSG are open to selling the former Real Madrid star for around €15million (£12.5m, $16.2m) as he will have only one year left on his contract after this season.

With Donyell Malen also at Villa and Morgan Rogers playing in a more central position, Villa may feel that they have enough options if Rashford and Asensio both stay.

AC Milan stance on Joao Felix – sources

Felix has failed to make a huge impact at Milan. The forward has made only four starts in Serie A for the Rossoneri.

The forward has scored one goal and given one assist in 10 appearances for Milan in his loan spell so far.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Milan are not expected to try to sign Felix on a permanent deal. Milan’s finances are tight and given they are ninth in Serie A, Champions League football next season is looking doubtful.

Chelsea have already received a £5million loan fee and wage coverage from the Serie A club, so Felix’s switch to Milan had worked out well financially for them.

The Blues feel that they are well covered in Felix’s position, especially knowing that Estevao is joining the club and wants to eventually play through the centre.

Christopher Nkunku is at Chelsea and is available to play in Felix’s position, but with Bayern Munich still interested in him, it is not impossible that the Blues will listen to offers for the 27-year-old France international attacker as well.

