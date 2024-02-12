Sources: Chelsea ready to offload £65m flop who has failed to live up to expectations

Chelsea are ready to offload one of their big-money signings in the upcoming summer transfer window, sources have informed TEAMtalk.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could be forced to offload a number of stars in the summer and Marc Cucurella appears to be one of the first names on the chopping block.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Chelsea are keen to offload the Spanish full-back at the end of the season, despite the fact that he is still under contract until 2028.

The 25-year-old had been linked with a loan move to Manchester United in the summer, but that deal ultimately didn’t materialise.

Despite showing a few glimpses of quality in the early stages of the season, it seems as if the Spanish defender could now be surplus to requirements at the club.

As a result of injuries and competition in his possession, the 25-year-old hasn’t featured much under Pochettino. In the Premier League, he’d only managed 706 minutes during the 2023-24 campaign.

He has been out of action with an ankle injury since December and Chelsea have a number of other players who can be utilised in Cucurella’s position. Of late, the likes of Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell have shared the responsibility in this position.

How much is Cucurella worth these days?

Including add-ons, Chelsea paid a whopping £65m fee to land the 25-year-old from Brighton. It’s fair to say that his market value will have dwindled significantly since that point.

In fact, according to figures provided by Transfermarkt, the Chelsea defender has lost £25.6m in value since he first joined Chelsea.

A number of clubs would surely be tempted to roll the dice on the 25-year-old, although Chelsea would be expected to make a significant loss on the player.

Since making the switch to Chelsea, Cucurella has made a total of 45 appearances across all competitions. In the summer, the defender reaffirmed his desire to stay at the club, although his situation seems to have evolved since then.

“Yes, for sure I want to stay at Chelsea. I am very happy here,” Cucurella told reporters in the summer.

“It wasn’t an easy season and it was difficult for all the players, we needed time to adapt. You arrive at a big club, you need time to adapt, the results don’t arrive, you feel more pressure and, of course, we are footballer players but we are normal people as well.

“We have problems in our personal lives and people need to understand this as well. This is part of life and these things can improve in the future. I am very happy, I have a lot of energy and I am happy to stay here and do my best for this team and club.”

