Sources: Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of world-class striker who is interested in Premier League switch

Chelsea are hoping to add a clinical, proven striker to the ranks as the club tries to continue its progression under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues brought in Nicolas Jackson in the summer, however they have received some good news regarding one of their top transfer targets.

Sources close to the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen state he would be interested in a conversation with the English side over a potential move.

The Nigerian frontman has long held top spot on Chelsea’s list of striking targets and would be the perfect solution to the club’s current striking options.

Napoli would not want to lose Osimhen halfway through the season but the relationship between club and player is strained because the Italian champions published offensive TikTok videos after the forward missed a penalty for his side earlier this year.

That put suitors on red alert, none more so than Chelsea who are front of the queue for his signature. It would be a huge deal worth at least £120million but that price tag has not deterred the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea would likely have to sell players to make sure they don’t end up falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations. They were fortunate to have a number of players they could sell over summer as the restrictions of FFP threatened to tighten.

Chelsea could sell players to fund the deal

Jackson arrived from Villarreal and has shown flashes of potential in the Premier League. However, it is clear he is not the finished article and would be second choice should an accomplished striker come in.

Midfielder Conor Gallager has been exceptional for the London side this season, and Pochettino wants to hold onto him, yet some sources state he could be one to make way next summer. He could be interested in a move if the return of Romeo Lavia limits his minutes.

Striker Armando Borja has made fleeting appearances for Chelsea this term after a long injury lay off and would be one of the most likely names on the exit list. West Ham are keen on the Albanian along with several other clubs in England and around Europe.

Those exits could give Chelsea the means to keep themselves in a strong position moving towards the summer transfer window. A striker is not the only area of the pitch the club look to strengthen with their sights set on some of the best youngsters around the world.

The 24-year-old Osimhen has been at his goalscoring best this season finding the back of the net six times in eight appearances in Serie A. He has also continued his brilliant record for his country, scoring 20 times in 27 caps.

