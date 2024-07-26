Sources: Chelsea to seal signing No 7 THIS WEEKEND as Maresca looks to move on unwanted pair

TEAMtalk sources understand Filip Jorgensen is likely to sign for Chelsea this weekend, as the changing dynamic of the club’s goalkeeping situation continues.

It is something of a moving feast in Chelsea‘s goalkeeping department at present, with Kepa Arrizabalaga potentially ending his underwhelming and eventful six-year stay at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Spaniard could reportedly be used as part of a swap deal for Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, although Premier League rivals Liverpool may look to hijack that move.

Another Blues stopper, Robert Sanchez, has been the subject of transfer speculation, too, with the former Brighton star proving to be inconsistent since his move from the south coast last year.

Despite that, the 26-year-old insists he is the right man to be manager Enzo Maresca’s number one at the west London outfit.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Newcastle boosted in quest to keep Gordon from Liverpool grasp as truths over links to Chelsea star emerge

The Spain international told talkSPORT this week: “I am training hard to get that position. I’ll get some minutes and we’ll go from there. I always think playing with my feet is my game. I feel really comfortable with what [Maresca] wants.

“He has explained what he wants from me and I’ve been doing it in training, and it’s looking really good at the moment. I know what I can bring to the team. I am positive. It’s a totally different [style]. The goalkeeper here needs to ‘have a pair’ and show a bit of personality. I think I am the right guy for that.

“Right now, I’m feeling really confident in training. It’s looking good. It’s about just being a bit different to what a normal goalkeeper is like, you need to have a bit of arrogance, hold the ball, show a bit, and like I said ‘have a pair’ and show a bit of quality.”

Then, there is Djordje Petrovic, who was first choice at Chelsea for the second half of the season; partly due to Sanchez’s knee injury, but also down to his strong form in between the sticks.

The United States international, who has also been linked with an exit as he may be surplus to requirements, will be vying to be in the Blues’ starting XI for their first game of the new Premier League season in mid-August, and now a new keeper looks set to join their midst.

Jorgensen edging closer to Chelsea transfer

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have been looking for a new goalkeeper for quite some time, with new boss Maresca, who joined from Leicester City in early June, not entirely sold on Sanchez and co.

READ MORE: Arsenal incredibly battle Chelsea for ‘perfect’ Man City ace who’ll cost £77m

After the club previously identified Villarreal stopper Jorgensen as a target, they now see the 22-year-old as someone who could perfectly fit the Italian’s passing out from the back style.

A bid in the region of £17m was rejected by the La Liga outfit but Chelsea are likely to land their man with a slightly improved offer.

Now, TEAMtalk sources can reveal the Swedish-born keeper, who has represented Sweden and Denmark at youth level, could become a Blues player by the end of the weekend.

Jorgensen, who is liked by Maresca due to his ball-playing ability, has already agreed a long-term deal with Chelsea and will head off for a medical in the coming days.

The signs were that he would be keen on a Premier League move, after admitting Chelsea’s interest in him earlier this summer was “fun”.

GO DEEPER: Exclusive: Atletico Madrid extremely confident of landing Chelsea star, who’s encouraged to move

He told Tipsbladet: “It [the Chelsea link] is fun. It shows that I have done something good and done it well. It is hard to say [regarding his future]. I just want to get better every day and do the best I can.

“There is no definite plan. If something good comes up, we can talk about it and look at what is best for me, for Villarreal and everyone involved.”

Jorgensen, who made 29 appearances for Villarreal last season, was one of the Spanish team’s best players, in a below-par season for the La Liga team.

If he were to sign, that would make him Chelsea’s seventh recruit of the summer. The Blues have already brought in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, Marc Guiu from Barcelona, Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, Caleb Wiley from Atlanta, Renato Veiga from FC Basel, and Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa.