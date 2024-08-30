Sources: Chelsea submit ‘very good’ Victor Osimhen contract offer as Ivan Toney completes Saudi medical

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has completed a medical with Al-Ahli ahead of completing a £40m move to the Saudi Pro League club, per reports.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the England international in recent days but they have lost out to Al-Ahli in the race for his signature.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on Thursday that Chelsea WILL sign a new centre-forward and in all likelihood, it will be ‘either Toney or Napoli star Victor Osimhen.’

And with Toney’s big-money switch to Al-Ahli all but completed, they seemingly have a free run at snapping up Osimhen, with the Blues confident of a deadline day deal.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Toney had completed his medical with an update on X.

“Ivan Toney deal being completed between Al Ahli and Brentford, all the documents are being reviewed! Medical tests done in London, completed,” Romano wrote.

“If all goes to plan, Toney becomes new Al Ahli striker tonight as Osimhen deal is in TOTAL stand-by.”

Chelsea are now working hard to complete a deal for Osimhen and we can exclusively reveal an update on the London side’s progress.

Sources rubbish claims of Osimhen rejecting Chelsea

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Osimhen has made it clear to Napoli that he wants to join Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut.

Napoli and Chelsea are trying to negotiate a deal, but the situation is said to be ‘very tense’ at this stage.

There have been reports that Osimhen has rejected a £130,000 per week wage offer from Chelsea, but we can confirm that those claims are false.

As we exclusively revealed, Chelsea are willing to make Osimhen their new top earner in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge, which means he’d earn upwards of £325,000 per week with the Blues.

TEAMtalk sources say Chelsea have already submitted a ‘very good’ contract offer to Osimhen’s camp and they are working on a payment structure with Napoli over a fee.

Chelsea are confident of getting a deal done before the window slams shut and the fee is likely to be in the region of £65m. Al-Ahli had a bid of just over that amount accepted for Osimhen before they chose to focus on Toney instead.

Osimhen, 25, fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 by scoring an incredible 26 league goals in 32 appearances, before netting 15 in 25 matches last term.

If he could replicate that form in the Premier League, Osimhen could prove to be a game-changing signing for Chelsea.

