Confidence Alejandro Garnacho will join Chelsea with Blues to step up Man Utd talks

Sources are confident Alejandro Garnacho will join Chelsea this month as the Manchester United winger is keen to move to Stamford Bridge after talks with Napoli stalled.

United are going through major changes and are having to make big decisions when it comes to their squad. They are willing to sell key stars to improve their financial situation and Garnacho is getting closer to an exit.

Napoli have been trying hard to get a deal finalised but have fallen shy of United’s asking price, which stands at £60million (€71.1m / $74.6m). There is hope an agreement can be reached for cheaper and now Chelsea are ready to step up and get the transfer done.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea will begin talks with United today (Friday), with the Blues in a good place to land the Argentinian. Sources state that Chelsea is the preferred choice for the winger and he is open to talks.

Garnacho is now a key target for Enzo Maresca’s side, who are admirers of his ability and most importantly his potential. The 20-year-old ticks many boxes for the recruitment plans and his availability made them jump at the opportunity to get involved.

Chelsea are aware of the fan concern surrounding Garnacho but fully believe in their plan and will cite the start to the season as proof. They began extremely well and seemed to be in the title race at one stage but have fallen off in recent weeks.

Talks are set to get underway and the overall feeling is that Garnacho will be a Chelsea player before the window closes.

Signing a new left winger became a key objective after Mykhailo Mudryk failed a drug test, with the Ukrainian currently awaiting the result of his B sample.

Chelsea to swoop in after Napoli fail

This has forced Chelsea to look for alternatives and Garnacho is now fully in focus. The chances of him swapping United for Chelsea are growing as each day passes.

The forward played in United’s Europa League clash against Rangers on Thursday but that could well be one of his last performances at Old Trafford in the famous red jersey.

Napoli have submitted two bids for Garnacho during the winter window but have not been able to reach United’s demands.

The Italians are now pushing to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund instead, opening the door for Chelsea to snare Garnacho.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Garnacho is open to joining Chelsea as long as he gets regular starts, as this will help him to achieve his ultimate goal of signing for Real Madrid in the future.

Chelsea transfers: Surprise sale on cards; Real Madrid rumour

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have performed a U-turn on Andrey Santos and are no longer planning to recall him this month.

Chelsea are happy that Santos is picking up regular minutes while on loan at sister club Strasbourg as this is driving up his value.

Blues officials are even considering selling the Brazilian starlet at the end of the season, in what would be a shock move.

Reports in the Spanish press claim that Madrid are fans of Enzo Fernandez and hope to engineer a swap deal for him.

It is suggested that long-term Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni could be sent to Chelsea in a swap deal for Fernandez.

It would be a surprise if Chelsea let Fernandez leave after spending a huge £107m to bring him to England in February 2023.

