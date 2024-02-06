Sources confirm Chelsea plan in place to sign explosive Man Utd strike target as details of clause emerge

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a player of interest for struggling Premier League side Chelsea, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of top strikers over the past few months. The big names on that list include Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres.

It’s of little surprise why they’re courting big names, with the Blues struggling in 11th in the Premier League after a 12th-placed finish last term.

Nicolas Jackson has not been particularly consistent since his summer move to the club, and Christopher Nkunku has had little chance to impress due to injuries – Chelsea are therefore open to fixing their forward woes with a new signing.

That’s led to interest in the aforementioned big-name players, as well as the likes of Leipzig man Sesko.

According to recent reports, Osimhen remains the big fish for the Stamford Bridge outfit ahead of the summer – he’s confirmed he knows who his next club is, and while he did not name them, it’s been stated elsewhere that it’s Chelsea.

Indeed, the Blues will apparently go after their priority target in a £111million transfer, but if they can’t get him, Sesko is their next target, and it’s believed he’ll be available for £42.7million due to a release clause, as per Milan Live.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Sesko is indeed a player Chelsea are interested in and have been tracking.

He’s notched nine goals in all competitions this season, so seems to be doing all the right things to get himself a move.

However, the Blues have not decided they’ll definitely go for him yet.

Sesko targeted by other clubs

If they don’t attempt the move and he becomes unavailable, that’s not likely to be a massive problem. Indeed, Chelsea seemingly have a long list of strikers they are interested in and could simply move onto the next.

That said, there is a possibility that another Premier League side does end up with Sesko.

Previous reports have stated that Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal have all registered an interest in the Slovenia international of late.

On the surface, the Gunners would seem to have the best chance, with their striker spot not nailed down particularly well – each of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have played there this season.

That said, if Sesko does indeed have a £42.7million release clause, it will only matter which side is willing to pay that, with Leipzig unable to reject an offer of that value.

