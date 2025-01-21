Joao Felix and Cesare Casadei have both been tipped to leave Chelsea

Talks between Chelsea and AC Milan over a move for Joao Felix are becoming increasingly complicated, while Torino are in pole position to sign Cesare Casadei, TEAMtalk can reveal.

AC Milan want Joao Felix. As TEAMtalk reported on Sunday, the Rossoneri have installed Felix as their main target as new manager Sergio Conceicao is a big admirer of his Portuguese compatriot and knows him very well. Plus, the fact that Jorge Mendes is the agent of both Conceicao and Felix should help to facilitate the operation.

However, there are several obstacles emerging, with the main one being the formula of the potential transfer.

Milan are looking exclusively at a loan with an option to buy for the forward. Milan are open to negotiating the value of this option to buy, though they do not intend to agree to a permanent move or loan with an obligation.

Milan are open to paying €35million (£29.6m / $36.2m) for Felix and could even offer as much as €40m (£33.8m / $41.4m) to try and secure a deal.

That is not enough for Chelsea, however, as TEAMtalk understands they are holding firm on either a permanent transfer or a loan with obligation.

Mendes will try to get Chelsea to soften their stance, but it remains to be seen whether this will be successful.

The February 3 transfer deadline is drawing closer and as things stand Felix’s situation is complicated.

To make things even more difficult for Milan, they must make room for Felix in their squad. Noah Okafor and Luka Jovic are two forwards expected to leave as they are not in Conceicao’s plans.

Chelsea and Milan will continue to negotiate over Felix in the coming days, but a deal is looking tricky to pull off.

Torino pursuing Cesare Casadei

TEAMtalk can also provide an update on Chelsea midfielder Casadei. Potential suitors Lazio have withdrawn from the race for the midfielder as they have been put off by Chelsea’s demands.

Chelsea want €25m (£21.1m / $25.9m), or a lower initial fee with a sell-on clause to help them reach that sum. But that is a price considered too high by Lazio president Claudio Lotito.

Lazio will struggle to finance a move for that fee and have allowed Torino to position themselves as favourites for Casadei.

Torino have put on the table an offer of just over €10m (£8.5m / $10.3m) and are in discussions over the percentage of a sell-on clause, which will be crucial to helping Chelsea reach the desired €25m in the future.

While Chelsea have softened their position on Casadei, Torino remain over €10m away from matching their demands at this stage.

The promising 22-year-old is edging closer to joining Torino, though Chelsea still have not given a definitive green light.

Torino are confident of snaring Casadei as competition for his services is not fierce at the moment.

Today (Tuesday) there will be a new call to try and finalise an agreement. There is confidence a deal will be done, but the operation is not yet closed and a final push is still required.

Chelsea transfers: Garnacho decides; Tottenham swoop

Meanwhile, Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly decided he wants to join Chelsea over Napoli.

It is claimed that Garnacho favours a move to Stamford Bridge despite Napoli launching two bids for his services.

Chelsea are in talks as they look to hijack’s Napoli’s move, with a £60m offer of their own being drawn up.

While Garnacho could soon join Chelsea, defender Tosin Adarabioyo looks set to move on.

The centre-half only arrived in West London last summer but is already up for grabs as Enzo Maresca wants new options in the position.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Tosin and are ready to make contact to see if a deal is there to be done with Chelsea.

