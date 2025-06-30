Chelsea are expected to send Aaron Anselmino out on loan this summer, and several clubs have already shown interest in the highly-rated young talent, TEAMtalk sources have informed us.

One of the clubs recently asking for information is Real Betis. The Spanish team is looking for a new centre-back and has Anselmino on their list of potential targets.

For their part, Chelsea believe a loan move could help the player gain experience and regular minutes next season.

Real Betis are exploring several options for their defence. In addition to Anselmino, they have also made inquiries about Tiago Djaló, owned by Juventus but who played on loan at Porto this season.

Another name on the list is Martin Vitík from Sparta Prague. The Czech defender has a contract until 2026 and is also being monitored by several clubs. The list of Betis is even longer, with other names included.

At the moment, the Spanish club are collecting information and evaluating the best solution. Anselmino is a good candidate on their list, especially because Chelsea are open to letting him go on loan.

Contacts are still at an early stage, but Real Betis remain active on the market and are working to find the right profile to strengthen their backline for the new season.

Latest Chelsea news: Another striker signing agreed / Shock keeper move

Chelsea are set to sign Brighton forward Joao Pedro in another stunning move, beating Newcastle United to the Brazilian’s signature, per reliable journalist David Ornstein.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a striker, left-winger or attacking midfielder, has been the subject of a bid from Newcastle, but they have missed out.

Chelsea are now set to sign Pedro on a seven-year contract. He will join alongside Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, whose arrival will also be confirmed imminently.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are poised to battle Manchester United for the signing of Emi Martinez this summer, with the Aston Villa star’s preference having been revealed by a report.

The Argentine’s contract with Villa runs until June 2029, though there are growing rumours that a parting of ways could happen this summer.

Martinez is keen to take part in a new challenge and Villa are open to a sale to ease PSR concerns. And while the 32-year-old is understood to be a concrete target for United, the Daily Mirror reports that The Blues have also ‘joined the race’ for his signature.

