Chelsea outbid Liverpool with contract offer to top target, as star sold on Blues project

TEAMtalk can reveal Chelsea have offered Dean Huijsen a slightly better financial package than Liverpool, as both clubs make a strong push to sign the Bournemouth star.

Chelsea and Liverpool face an anxious wait after each making Huijsen a key defensive target, as the centre-back is currently weighing up his next move. The two Premier League giants have been in talks with Huijsen and his camp and sources state that they will find out his choice very soon.

Chelsea have been working very hard on winning the race and are considered to be in a strong position by many sources. TEAMtalk understands Enzo Maresca’s side has sold the project to the 20-year-old and he is very interested in joining the club.

Of course, sources close to or within Chelsea will state they are in a good position, but we can confirm that there have indeed been very positive conversations. Chelsea have given Huijsen a great pitch with their project and their plans to use him as a crucial player in their squad next season.

Not only that, a long-term Chelsea deal is on the table, which is described as extremely competitive and will only grow in value as time goes on. It would also improve if the Blues have success and win major trophies in the coming years.

TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool have been speaking with Huijsen’s camp for the same period of time and want the Spaniard to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defence next term. They see the balance of Van Dijk’s experience and the talent of Huijsen as a great combination.

Liverpool’s contract proposal is also very strong, but Chelsea have offered a better upfront financial package. Plus, if Chelsea secure Champions League football for next season, it could make it difficult for Liverpool to win the race.

A source who is close to Real Madrid’s scouting network has stated they are still monitoring Huijsen too and pose a threat to any deal Chelsea or Liverpool are aiming to close.

Chelsea confident over Dean Huijsen signing

Many players, such as Huijsen and Liam Delap, are waiting to see which competitions clubs will be playing in next season before coming to a final decision, meaning teams face an anxious wait to see if they have landed their key targets.

We revealed on April 18 that Chelsea are confident about beating Liverpool to Huijsen’s capture, despite the lure of playing for the reigning Premier League champions.

Huijsen has a £50million (€59m / $66m) release clause in his Bournemouth contract which both Chelsea and Liverpool are prepared to meet as it is viewed as a fantastic price in the industry.

Interested clubs were given a boost on April 29 as sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bournemouth have landed on a possible replacement for Huijsen.

Liverpool have also made Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez their No 1 target left-back target to replace Andy Robertson, though the Reds will face competition from Manchester City for him.

Chelsea ‘talks’; Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also held talks over another Liverpool-linked defender, according to a trusted Dutch journalist.

Liverpool will play without homegrown star Trent Alexander-Arnold next season as he has announced he will leave Anfield this summer.

His agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer has been confirmed.

Dean Donny Huijsen – the story so far

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010, and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024, for an initial fee of just €15m (£12.9m).

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.

➡️ With Inigo Martinez injured, Huijsen received his first call-up to the Spain senior squad and made his debut as a first-half substitute in the Nations League quarter-final clash against the Netherlands. His second cap followed a few days later in the return leg, providing an assist for Lamine Yamal during extra time.

➡️ With a £50m (€58.5m) exit clause in his Bournemouth deal, the Cherries face a huge fight to keep the player at the Vitality Stadium with a summer move a strong possibility.